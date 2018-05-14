Remember this from the old school yard...?

This photo of form 2a at the former Victoria Secondary Modern School, Brighouse, in 1955 was sent in by Barry Chapman, of Abbey Walk South, Coronation Road, Halifax.

Barry wants to remind former pupils that the 34th joint reunion of the Victoria School and Withinfields Primary School, Southowram, will take place at Southowram Cricket Club on Friday June 1.

Barry adds: “Anyone who went to either school and their spouses and partners are welcome, including those who failed their 11-plus exam at Withinfields and went on to Victoria Secondary Modern. Also any Southowramers who lived in the village then.” Barry can be contacted on 01422 256653 or 07765 307123.

Pictured here, on the back row, from the left, are John Horsman, Andrew Sugden, Philip Heyhoe, Hugh Wilson, John Steele, Alan Campion, Tony Forrester, Tony Bumstead and David Wright. On the next row are Celia White, Maureen Oates, Jennifer France, Joan Robinson, Molly Broomfield, Pat Curran, Judith Harrison and Brenda Mitchell.

On the third row are Carol Thompson, Barbara Wilkes, June Holroyd, Wendy Smith, teacher Mr Salton, Joan Bancroft, Jean Bottomley, Anne Gilroy and Margaret Fieldsend. In front are Jack Eccles, Robert Newton, Stephen Porteous and David Firth.