Activities at North Yorkshire Water Park for all the family this Easter

Water sports attraction and one of Yorkshire’s biggest water parks, North Yorkshire Water Park, has activities to keep the whole family entertained throughout the Easter holidays

Whether you’re an adrenaline chaser, or just want to enjoy the great outdoors, the North Yorkshire Water Park, Wykeham, near Scarborough, has something to suit everyone, of all ages and abilities.

Home to one of the largest natural water sport lakes in North Yorkshire, the Water Park spans 250 hectares and boasts a range of fun filled activities suitable for the whole family. With the warm spring weather soon approaching, and talks of an impending heatwave across the UK, it’s never been better to enjoy the great outdoors this Easter!

The much-loved AquaPark has now re-opened. Consisting of exciting new obstacles and challenges, the AquaPark, fondly known as ‘Wipeout’, is a floating inflatable assault course guaranteed to bring smiles to everyone’s faces. From climbing walls, huge slides, trampolines, rockers, rollers, balance bars and blast bags, this attraction is a firm favourite with visitors and a perfect way to keep the family entertained this Easter.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests aged six and above can challenge themselves in two ultimate floating obstacle courses whilst taking in the views of the picturesque lakes and scenery. A one-hour session includes hire of a wetsuit, helmet and buoyancy aid, and the courses can be taken on individually or as a group – a little bit of healthy competition is encouraged!

Create unforgettable adventures and experience the thrills of Stand-Up Paddle (SUP) Boarding, Kayaking and Open Water Swimming – whether you are looking to develop your water sports skills, challenge yourself to learn something new, or simply want to take in the beautiful lakeside views, there’s an activity to suit all abilities.

The Water Park is also home to an exciting new attraction, a 13-metre-high tower with climbing walls and two 250m long ziplines, where thrill seekers can take a breath-taking descent across the lakes on the zip wire whilst taking in stunning views.

Looking for a quieter day out? Take a leisurely stroll, jog, or cycle along the 2.5km all-terrain gravelled track with views of the beautiful natural landscape or hop on a pedalo to enjoy the views from the water!

In addition to this, visitors can enjoy refreshments at the Café @ North Yorkshire Water Park with spectacular views over the adjoining water sports lake and beyond, serving a range of hot and cold beverages, along with delicious snacks.

Activities at North Yorkshire Water Park include:

· Zipline

· Climbing Wall

· Fishing (including Course Fishing and Trout Fishing)

· Water Sports

· Paddle Boarding (including SUP Hire, SUP Instruction and Giant SUP)

· Kayaking

· Wake Boarding

· Open Water Swimming

· AquaPark