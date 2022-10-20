Autumn in pictures: 13 pictures from parks across Dewsbury, Batley and Halifax this autumn
With autumn now in full swing, nature has made the local parks and woodlands in north Kirklees and Calderdale even more beautiful than usual.
As the cooler temperatures settle, walkways are becoming a sea of red and gold as the leaves change their colours and fall from the trees - making it a great time to put on a coat, step outdoors and enjoy the beauty that Dewsbury, Batley and Halifax has to offer.
To celebrate the colourful season we have visited Wilton Park in Batley, Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury, Judy Woods in Norwood Green and Manor Heath Park in Halifax, to see the autumn leaves whirl through the air.
Here are 13 autumnal pictures from across Dewsbury, Batley and Calderdale.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 3