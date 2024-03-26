Brighouse Third Age Walking Group

We started and finished at the Toby Carvery at Ainley Top, from there we walked along New Hey Road (alongside the M62) into Rastrick, crossed over by the Sun Inn and passed the Fire Station, Round Hill under the Motorway before taking a footpath into Fixby.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

We then walk past the Huddersfield Golf Club entrance, over the 'Ford' into Cowcliffe - at one point we had good views over Huddersfield (inc. the John Smiths Stadium) before crossing over the Golf course and making our way over farmland back onto New Hey Road and the Carvery, where most of us enjoyed a well earned meal there.