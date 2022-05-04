The Old Swan Hotel Harrogate - home to the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival

Detectives and their creators linked to God's Own Country

We take a look at some of our crime solving detectives and their creators linked to Yorkshire

By Sally Todd
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 4:24 pm

From walking the beat and keeping the peace in the Dales to solving the most devilish of crimes in the cities, Yorkshire has a wealth of policemen and detectives.

1. Heartbeat

North Yorkshire The TV series – first featuring PC Nick Rowan played by Nick Berry – was inspired by Nicholas Rhea’s novels. Rhea was a former police officer who lived in Ampleforth.

2. DCI Banks

Leeds and Bradford The detective is the invention of Peter Robinson, played by Stephen Tompkinson in the TV series, The novels are set in Leeds, Bradford and surrounding areas.

3. Dalziel and Pascoe - author Reginal Hill

West and North Yorkshire The crime-busting duo were created by Reginald Hill, brought to life on our TV screens by the late Warren Clarke and Colin Buchanan.

4. Sherlock Holmes

Yorkshire Dales Conan Doyle’s mother lived in Ingleton. A window of St Mary’s Church in the village is dedicated to Randal Hopley Sherlock, thought to have inspired the name.

