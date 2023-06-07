Great Yorkshire Creature Count is back for a fourth year – how to get involved

Great Yorkshire Creature Count is back for a fourth year – bigger and wilder than ever before.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s regional wildlife census takes place across the county on Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25.

It encourages people to delve, search and look all around for creatures in their gardens and local green spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking part in the Count is fun, free and easy to do, and everyone can take part no matter how big or small your green space is.

All the family can get involved

Sign up and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust will provide everything you need, including a starting list of 30 creatures to look out for, wildlife gardening advice, inspiration and children’s activities.

You will also receive an invite to an online event with Yorkshire-based garden designer and author of A Greener Life Jack Wallington.

Taking part in the Great Yorkshire Creature Count is more than just a fun way to spend a weekend – it directly helps local wildlife. There are more gardens than nature reserves in the UK and they provide crucial corridors, nesting areas and places to shelter for many of our much-loved creatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every single garden, yard, scrubby patch of grass and local community green space helps showcase how wildlife-friendly and important our collective outdoor patches are.

Neighbours and friends can team up with – or compete against each other – to see just how many creatures can be found in Yorkshire. There are no time limits, take part from ten minutes to all day.

Rachael Bice, chief executive at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: “The Great Yorkshire Creature Count is back – get the date in your diary. From backyards to local parks, you’ll be surprised by what creatures you see when you start looking.

“We’re delighted that the count is growing in popularity, we want to inspire even more people to discover the beauty and the surprises on their doorstep, to care and take action because wildlife really needs our help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the first time, churches across Leeds are also joining the Count. Rt Revd Arun Arora, Bishop of Kirkstall and lead bishop for the environment in the Diocese of Leeds said: “Churchyards can be incredible sanctuaries for wildlife as old trees, wildflowers and long grass harbour a range of minibeasts, birds and small mammals right in the heart of communities. We’re delighted to join the count – the resources and advice from Yorkshire Wildlife Trust will help nature flourish in community green spaces everywhere and provide great opportunities for people to engage together.”

Hannah Wheelwright, who took part in Great Yorkshire Creature Count in 2022 with her daughter Emmie, said, “Me and my daughter Emmie really enjoyed doing the Great Yorkshire Creature Count. We downloaded the Seek app which is fantastic. Emmie took it very seriously and was very motivated to find more species to catalogue. We will definitely be taking part this year.”

Castle Howard will also host a weekend of Great Yorkshire Creature Count activities including mini-beasting, storytelling, bird watching and guided walks with wild experts, as well as the opportunity to see what you can spot in their walled garden. Tickets are available on its website.

The annual Great Yorkshire Creature Count helps people find out more about the difference they have made in their gardens. Yorkshire Wildlife Trust recently launched a Wildlife Gardening Award, with more than 250 gardens across Yorkshire already having received an award for their wildlife-friendly space, ranging from small backyards to community green spaces, schools and care homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Great Yorkshire Creature Count takes place during 30 Days Wild, the UK’s biggest nature challenge run by The Wildlife Trusts which encourages and helps people to do something wild every day of the month.

To join the Great Yorkshire Creature Count, follow these three steps:

1 Go to https://www.ywt.org.uk/GYCC to sign up and get your downloadable checklist, tips and advice.

2 On the weekend of the Count, head outside to search for and record creatures on the checklist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 Submit your sightings on the website at https://www.ywt.org.uk/submit-gycc-sightings