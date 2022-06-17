Halifax heatwave: 9 of the best parks to visit on a hot day in Calderdale

Halifax heatwave: 9 of the best parks to visit on a hot day in Calderdale - have a picnic and enjoy an ice cream

When temperatures soar in Calderdale there are many parks and open spaces for people to enjoy the sunshine.

By Abigail Kellett
Friday, 17th June 2022, 7:00 am

Here are 9 of the best parks to visit on a hot day in Calderdale - which is your favourite?

1. Manor Heath Park

Open all year round, Manor Heath Park is a green space just outside Halifax town centre. As well as perfect spots for a picnic there is a children’s play area, a woodland walk and wild flower area and an outdoor gym.

2. Shibden Park

Set around the iconic Shibden Hall, these grounds were commissioned by Anne Lister and influenced by the picturesque landscape movement of the early 19th century.

3. People's Park

Created in 1857, the Park was donated to the people of Halifax by Sir Francis Crossley. It's great for a walk or a good place to relax and enjoy your surroundings.

4. Wellholme Park

This park in Brighouse is famous for its spectacular floral bedding displays and also has plenty of space to to run about and enjoy the sunshine.

