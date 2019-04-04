Here are 11 of the best Easter egg hunts to take your kids to across West Yorkshire
Everybody loves a good Easter Egg hunt, don't they?
Well, if you're looking for something chocolatey to do with the kids this Easter, here are some of the best attractions that are taking place across West Yorkshire, including Wakefield, Pontefract, Halifax, Kirklees and Leeds.
1. NOSTELL PRIORY
Doncaster Road, Nostell, WF4 1QE. From April 19-22, from 10am-3pm, there will be parkland walks and ride. The Easter Egg Hunt will be in the gardens. Cost: 2.50 for the egg hunt, plus admission (19.95 family garden admission)
Easter Dragon Egg Trail, Castle Chain, Pontefract, WF8 1QH. Will be held on April 18 from 11am-2pm. FREE. Follow the mysterious footprints around the castle to find the dragon's egg and claim a prize. Also crafts, games and family activities.
April 13-22 from 10.30am-5pm. As well as the usual farm fun a packed agenda of sheep and ferret racing, tractor trailer rides, meerkat talks, milking demos and Shire horse talks and help the Easter Bunny Save Easter!