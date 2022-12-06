Here are some of the best winter walks across Calderdale

Gibson Mill, Hardcastle Craggs, Hebden Bridge

There is no need to feel guilty, though, as long as you exercise and we are blessed in Calderdale with plenty of beautiful winter walks.

Pull on your walking boots, wrap up well and get out there.

None of these suggested walks will take no more than three hours – and the best bit is you can enjoy another slice of cake, guilt-free/

Heather in flower on Norland Moor

Hardcastle Crags

Beginning from Hebden Bridge; there are a myriad paths leading you towards Hardcastle Crags and through the woodland towards Gibson Mill. Beautiful all year round, this relatively quick and easy route is perfect to prepare you for the next batch of mince pies. With various routes through the woods; the return need not just be re-tracing your steps.

Ogden Reservoir

A wonderful, bracing winter walk takes you onto the moorland around Ogden Reservoir.

Many reservoir pathways can be followed, but if you cross the dam and venture up the bridleway, passing the golf course and through two metal gates; a right turning takes you beneath the wind turbines returning you to a weir where a choice of paths; either the bridleway above the clough, or alongside the stream, take you back to the start where even in depths of winter you are likely to encounter an ice cream van.

Ripponden

Walks from Ripponden can be as long or short as you desire. A wonderful post-lunch meander takes you along the River Ryburn, up to Ryburn Reservoir and can be extended to circle Baitings Reservoir through the pretty woodland. If feeling adventurous, from Ripponden you can climb up to Manshead End and Great Manshead Hill, with spectacular views towards Cragg Vale nestling beneath and Stoodley Pike, sitting proudly atop the opposite hillside.

Stoodley Pike

Expect stunning views, a lot of weather and of course, many clearly way-marked pathways so it is hard to lose your way. A good, energetic climb will certainly burn off a few calories. You can climb from Hebden Bridge, or for a longer walk, from Mytholmroyd.

Norland Moor

