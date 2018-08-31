Heritage beckons on foot, horseback and bicycle ...

South Pennines Walk and Ride Festival

The South Pennines is the perfect place to enjoy the great outdoors, from the unspoilt beauty of the moorlands to the fascinating heritage of the industrial revolution the choice is endless for families, cyclists, horse riders and walkers.

Sometimes it’s difficult to know where to begin. That’s where the South Pennines’ Walk and Ride Festival comes to the rescue.

More than 100 events are taking place across eight district councils including Calderdale between Saturday, September 8 and Sunday, September 23.

For road cyclists and mountain bikers alike there are stacks of different routes to choose from; there’s the Bronte MTB Challenge, with four routes of varying difficulties and duration, or a more moderate cycle in Shibden Valley, or even the challenging 60-mile Bolton Abbey road ride starting in Halifax.

Walkers also have stacks of events to go at, from gentle wellbeing walks to strenuous hikes (and even fell running from out of Mytholmroyd).

You could choose to explore the West Pennine Way and receive a certificate for completing all six of the circular walks with Mick Chatham.

There are walks to introduce people to the region’s rich history and culture, such as the Todmorden Open Studios Trail, a photo treasure hunt or a midnight walk for Overgate Hospice. In Brighouse Warren Nicholls leads a two hour walk to Cromwell Bottom Nature Reserve which is perfect for families.

And how about meeting and learning about the important work of Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team.

And for disabled outdoor enthusiasts there’s the opportunity to join Experience Community on a short mountain trike ramble as part of Marsden’s Walking Weekend.

Events are taking place throughout the South Pennines from Skipton to Honley and from Saddleworth to Keighley.

Full details walkandridefestival.co.uk