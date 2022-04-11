We look at some of the best locations for Gods Own Country lovers to visit.
1. North Yorkshire Moors Railway
Recreate the romance of Brief Encounter with a scenic trip on a heritage steam train through the beautiful North York Moors countryside.
What could be more romantic? Standing on the platform, hand in hand, eagerly awaiting the arrival of your steam locomotive.
And, once onboard, why not settle down to crisp white linen, glass of champagne and look forward to a journey through stunning moors.
2. Seaside oysters and champagne
With cobbled streets, cliff-top views and moonlight boat trips, Whitby is one of the most romantic places around.
Take a stroll by the sea in one of the UK’s prettiest seaside towns before settling down in a beach-front bistro with a dozen oysters and bottle of champagne.
3. Chocolate afternoon tea
York is home to some wonderful afternoon tea choices including world famous Bettys.
But, for something a little more romantic, try chocolate indulgence option at York Cocoa House.
4. Harewood House
When it comes to couples’ activities in Yorkshire, Harewood House is firing on all cylinders.
This 18th century country estate is an action-packed playground, filled with 100 acres of beautiful gardens, grade I-listed historic house, contemporary art exhibitions and luxurious afternoon teas.
You can even see penguins, alpacas, pygmy goats, pigs and giant rabbits thanks to their Farm Experience.