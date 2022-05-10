Music maestro, please! - some of the best music festivals this year across God's Own County

From electro-pop to proms and Europe’s biggest open air theatre to stately homes, we shine the spotlight on some of the best music festivals and their majestic settings this year across Yorkshire.
1. Scarborough Open Air Theatre
The season at Europe’s largest open air theatre kicks off with singer songwriter Sam Fender on Friday May 27 and Ru Paul’s Drag Race: Werq The World on Sunday May 29.
It also includes Yorkshire’s Platinum Jubilee Concert with the county’s superstar singer Jane McDonald and special guests on Saturday June 4.
Other headliners include Bryan Adams, Christina Aguilera, a-ha, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, Lewis Capaldi, Elbow and Tom Jones.
https://scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/
2. Live at Leeds
Saturday June 4 - Live at Leeds in the Park is a new one-day festival held at Temple Newsam, Leeds, organised by the same team who have created and brought you Live at Leeds in the City for the past 15 years. Headliners are Bombay Bicycle Club and Nothing But Thieves. https://www.liveatleeds.com/
3. Hebden Bridge Folk Roots Festival
Friday June 10 to Sunday June 12 - Hebden Bridge Folk Roots Festival is run by a volunteer group of musicians, enthusiasts and folk-loving people. The festival brings together a mix of dancers and musicians. https://www.hebdenfolkroots.org/
4. Castle Howard, near York
New wave band Duran Duran play an outdoor show in support of their new album Future Past on Friday June 17. This is the first in a new concert series taking place at the estate. Support band is Dry Cleaning. Ticketmaster.co.uk