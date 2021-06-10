2. LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 10: A partial solar eclipse is seen over the Houses of Parliament on June 10, 2021 in London, England. Viewers in the UK will witness a partial solar eclipse this morning with around a fifth of the Sun's light blocked in London. In other parts of the Northern Hemisphere, this annular eclipse will be seen as a visible thin outer ring of the sun's disk that is not completely covered by the smaller dark disk of the moon, a so-called "ring of fire". (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Photo: Getty Images/Dan Kitwood