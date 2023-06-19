News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’

‘Step Out’ campaign raises £40,000 for live-saving cancer research in region

More than £40,000 for life-saving cancer research in the region has been raised by people taking part in the annual ‘Step Out for Yorkshire’ campaign.
By Kara McKune
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 15:28 BST
Yorkshire Cancer Research's Step Out for Yorkshire has raised £40,000 for the charity. Photo: Jonathan Pow/jp@jonathanpow.comYorkshire Cancer Research's Step Out for Yorkshire has raised £40,000 for the charity. Photo: Jonathan Pow/jp@jonathanpow.com
Yorkshire Cancer Research's Step Out for Yorkshire has raised £40,000 for the charity. Photo: Jonathan Pow/[email protected]

The campaign, by Yorkshire Cancer Research, challenged people to run, walk or cycle 100 miles throughout the month of May, and saw more than 500 people sign up.

Participants were able to set personal goals or work in teams to hit the 100 mile mark, getting sponsored as they got active.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “The charity has been overwhelmed by the support and funds raised for this year’s campaign and is beyond thankful to everyone who is took part.

The campaign saw people across Yorkshire run, walk or cycle 100 miles. Photo: Jonathan Pow/jp@jonathanpow.comThe campaign saw people across Yorkshire run, walk or cycle 100 miles. Photo: Jonathan Pow/jp@jonathanpow.com
The campaign saw people across Yorkshire run, walk or cycle 100 miles. Photo: Jonathan Pow/[email protected]
Most Popular

"The money raised through Step Out for Yorkshire will help support researchers and cancer experts who pioneer early diagnosis and discover new and better treatments.

“Exercise plays a vital part in lowering the risk of developing cancer as well as helping in cancer treatment and recovery. That's why we invited people throughout the region to get involved in this year’s Step Out for Yorkshire campaign.”

All money raised through Step Out for Yorkshire will help support researchers and cancer experts at Yorkshire Cancer Research, which is based in Harrogate, who pioneer early diagnosis and discover new and better treatments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each year, 30,000 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire.

Research shows that by encouraging more people to exercise regularly and maintain a healthy weight, 2,200 of these cases could be prevented.

To donate to Yorkshire Cancer Research or keep updated on upcoming events, visit www.yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk.

Read More
Wakefield charity helps Ossett woman regain her communication after stroke
Related topics:Yorkshire Cancer ResearchYorkshireParticipantsHarrogate