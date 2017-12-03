Take a festive country walk

Shibden Mill Inn will be staging its hugely popular Twixmas stroll between Christmas and New Year.

The guided walk through the picturesque Shibden Valley will take place on Wednesday December 27 and help raise funds for the Shibden Valley Society, which works tirelessly to maintain the upkeep of the area.

“It’s set to be a great deal of fun and is aimed at getting friends and families together in the fresh air and amazing countryside here in Shibden and, simply by taking part, everyone will be raising money that will go towards the ongoing maintenance of Red Beck and the Valley itself,” said Shibden Mill Inn’s owner, Simon Heaton, who will be leading the walk.

Leaving from the Shibden Mill Inn at 11am a free bacon roll and cup of tea or coffee will be available from 10.30am to all those wishing to take part; which costs just £5 with all proceeds donated to the Shibden Valley Society.

Looking ahead, Simon describes the walk as being: “Not too challenging and certainly suitable for all ages – it’s a well-trodden route from our past year’s Christmas walks.”

He added: “It is scheduled to last no more than a couple of hours and sturdy walking shoes, along with suitable weather proof clothing, are a good idea.”

The Shibden Mill Inn will be open for business after the walk, serving a festive menu. Booking is advised.

For more information www.shibdenmillinn.com