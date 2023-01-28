News you can trust since 1853
Weekend walk ideas: 9 walks around wonderful scenery in Calderdale

There are plenty of stunning views to enjoy on wonderful walks in Calderdale.

By Abigail Kellett
1 hour ago

Here are just a few of the places you can explore in the borough – from iconic landmarks to woodland walks.

1. Stoodley Pike

Offering amazing views over the Calder Valley, why not take a hike up Stoodley Pike. Start from Hebden Bridge train station and follow the route waymarked with black arrows on yellow discs.

Photo: National World

2. Cromwell Bottom

Take in the wonderful surroundings and beautiful wildlife at Cromwell Bottom. The area is mainly woodland with a really good network of paths. There is also a wheelchair and pushchair accessible route.

Photo: National World

3. Rochdale Canal

Offering a lovely peaceful walk, the Rochdale Canal passes through Luddenden Foot, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Walsden

Photo: National World

4. Luddenden Foot

Take a stroll through history with a circular walk around Luddenden Foot. Take in the historic mills that were once a hive of industrial activity and the beautiful surrounding countryside.

Photo: National World

