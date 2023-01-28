There are plenty of stunning views to enjoy on wonderful walks in Calderdale.
Here are just a few of the places you can explore in the borough – from iconic landmarks to woodland walks.
1. Stoodley Pike
Offering amazing views over the Calder Valley, why not take a hike up Stoodley Pike. Start from Hebden Bridge train station and follow the route waymarked with black arrows on yellow discs.
Photo: National World
2. Cromwell Bottom
Take in the wonderful surroundings and beautiful wildlife at Cromwell Bottom. The area is mainly woodland with a really good network of paths. There is also a wheelchair and pushchair accessible route.
Photo: National World
3. Rochdale Canal
Offering a lovely peaceful walk, the Rochdale Canal passes through Luddenden Foot, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Walsden
Photo: National World
4. Luddenden Foot
Take a stroll through history with a circular walk around Luddenden Foot. Take in the historic mills that were once a hive of industrial activity and the beautiful surrounding countryside.
Photo: National World