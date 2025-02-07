Some plants and flowers can cause discomfort or, in severe cases, serious health issues in pets 🐶

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Valentine’s Day is often a time when we show our love by giving the special people in our lives gifts including flowers.

However, if you have a dog or a cat, certain plants and flowers can make them really unwell.

Head Vet, Sean McCormack at Tails.com, warns us about the flowers and plants we should avoid giving to pet owners this Valentine’s Day.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, our loves ones will soon be receiving gifts, including flowers. However, many common flowers and plants can be highly toxic if ingested by dogs or even cats.

Our pets are naturally curious and it’s in their nature to investigate anything new that arrives in their home, but some plants and flowers can cause discomfort or, in severe cases, serious health issues in pets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s always a good idea to research pet-safe plants and flowers when gifting to households with pets. Not only does this ensure their pet’s safety, but it also shows extra thoughtfulness in your Valentine’s Day gift.

Head Vet, Sean McCormack at Tails.com, has shared the ten flowers to avoid giving to pet owners this Valentine’s Day.

The flowers and plants you should avoid giving pet owners this Valentine’s Day. | Pexels, Lum3n

Carnations

Carnations are mildly toxic to dogs, the specific irritants causing this toxicity are unknown, whether in the petals or stem, but it’s best not to take any chances. If ingested, carnations can cause symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea.

Lilies

Lilies are a popular choice for Valentine’s Day, however, they’re known to be toxic to both dogs and cats. In some cases, ingestion can be fatal with different species of lilies causing varying symptoms. If ingested lilies can cause kidney failure, seizures, slowed heart rate, vomiting and diarrhoea. Whilst some lilies contain insoluble oxalate crystals that can severely irritate the intestinal system.

Daffodils

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daffodils are highly toxic to dogs, their bulbs are especially harmful, as they contain lycorine and other dangerous materials which can lead to severe cardiac symptoms when consumed in large quantities. If ingested, daffodils can cause abdominal pain, low blood pressure, arrhythmias and diarrhoea.

Great Valentines offers picked by our expert writers Our top picks to help you find your inner romantic. (Contains affiliate links) UP TO 25% OFF your Date Night meal for two from Just Eat: Check out this offer from Top Cashback. Click here for details. FLOWERS: If you're looking for a traditional yet striking Valentine's Day gesture, Prestige Flowers offer a classic option with their 12 Red Roses bouquet, priced at £39.99. These high-quality red roses are arranged beautifully and make the perfect symbol of love and romance. Order online here. Full article here: The best places to buy beautiful Valentine’s Day flowers online for under £40

Roses

Roses are a Valentine’s Day staple, and fortunately, they are not toxic to pets. The main risk comes from the thorns, which can physically injure a dog’s mouth, gums, throat, and digestive tract and can lead to infections if untreated.

If roses that have been de-thorned have been ingested, particularly by dogs with sensitive stomachs, they may experience mild symptoms. These symptoms should resolve within a day, but it’s always wise to consult a vet if concerned.

Tulips

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tulips are timeless, romantic flowers available in a range of colours, making them a popular Valentine’s Day gift. However, they are mildly to moderately toxic to dogs. The bulbs of tulips contain tulipalin A and B, compounds that can irritate a dog’s stomach lining. If ingested, tulips can cause drooling, tremors, breathing difficulties and vomiting. Symptoms may become more severe if a large quantity of flowers is consumed.

Five other flowers to avoid include azaleas, hyacinths, baby’s breath, amaryllis and, chrysanthemums. If your dog or cat has ingested any of these plants, ensure you monitor them and speak to your vet for advice immediately.

You can find out more about what to do if you suspect your dog has been poisoned at RSPCA.