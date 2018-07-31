PICTURES: Thousands flock to CarFest North for motors, music and mouthwatering food

Thousands of music and food lovers flocked to this year's CarFest North for a line-up of classic cars, songs and tasty treats.

The event, organised by radio and TV host Chris Evans, and which raises cash for Children In Need saw a host of big name stars from the world of music, cooking and motoring combine for a three day festival spectacular.

The event was held at Bolesworth Castle.

Lining up on this year's bill were the likes of singer-songwriter George Ezra, ska-pop favourites Madness, 80s girl band legends Bananarama and rhythm and blues bandleader Jools Holland.

Away from the music, festival goers were treated to a whole host of motoring mayhem as well as a string of culinary demonstrations and a host of other events and attractions.

Cheshire's Bolesworth Castle played host to this year's spectacular while CarFest South, a similar event in the south of England, will be staged later this summer.