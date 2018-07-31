PICTURES: Thousands flock to CarFest North for motors, music and mouthwatering food

Chris Evans at this year's CarFest North.
Thousands of music and food lovers flocked to this year's CarFest North for a line-up of classic cars, songs and tasty treats.

The event, organised by radio and TV host Chris Evans, and which raises cash for Children In Need saw a host of big name stars from the world of music, cooking and motoring combine for a three day festival spectacular.

The event was held at Bolesworth Castle.

Lining up on this year's bill were the likes of singer-songwriter George Ezra, ska-pop favourites Madness, 80s girl band legends Bananarama and rhythm and blues bandleader Jools Holland.

Away from the music, festival goers were treated to a whole host of motoring mayhem as well as a string of culinary demonstrations and a host of other events and attractions.

Cheshire's Bolesworth Castle played host to this year's spectacular while CarFest South, a similar event in the south of England, will be staged later this summer.

A host of big name acts lined up at this year's festival.

