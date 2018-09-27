Calling all fish and chip lovers to this Elland property for sale at £98k

Are you a lover of fish and chips? This property on Catherine Street in Elland is up for sale meaning the traditional British takeaway would be just seconds from your door.

This terrace home has three bedrooms, plenty of storage space and would be ideal for a first time buyer or a growing family.

Walking into the property there is an open plan lounge/kitchen/diner.

At the centre of the rooms is a large chimney breast and the kitchen sits along the side wall.

From the lounge there is access to the basement with plenty of storage space.

Upstairs there are the three bedrooms and family bathroom.

All of the rooms are quite large and there is also potential for a loft conversion for extra space.

The property is close to both Halifax and Huddersfield town centres.

It is also minutes away from the M62 for access to Leeds and Manchester.

