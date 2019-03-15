Halifax sees 40 per cent increase in number of new property listings, research reveals

Homeowners in Halifax continue to defy Brexit and are keeping the housing market moving, with new property listings up by almost 40 per cent in February.

The figures come from the latest Property Supply Index compiled by online estate agents Housesimple and show new property listings across major Yorkshire towns and cities increased by 26.6 per cent compared to January 2019.

Halifax saw the third highest number of new properties hit the market in February with 39.7 per cent more than the previous month, just behind Huddersfield with a 56.8 per cent rise and York with 50.6 per cent more properties hitting the market.

Barnsley was the only place in Yorkshire to have a drop in the number of new listings at -5.8 per cent.

Jayne Shelley, Yorkshire Director for Housesimple, said: “Seller activity picked up substantially last month, and while this is what we would expect to see as we head towards the traditionally busy spring period, the spectre of Brexit has definitely focused minds. We are seeing a great deal of defiance from Yorkshire sellers and buyers, not willing to let Brexit derail their property ambitions.

“Savvy sellers are using this opportunity, with all this political uncertainty swirling around, to market their properties while there is less competition for the buyers who are committed to purchasing. And we are seeing healthy levels of buyers who are looking to get deals done and lock in the best mortgage rates while there are still plenty on the table.”

