IN PICTURES: Well positioned stone property in Halifax with enchanting woodland views

An outstanding individual mature stone built detached lodge property, providing a most pleasing and unique arrangement of split level accommodation.

The property boasts many pleasing structural and decorative features with an enchanting side garden area and stands proud in a commanding elevated position overlooking a wooded area of natural beauty and affording a distant southerly aspect over the surrounding Pennine landscape.

The property comprises of an attractive lounge with a beautiful central fireplace, a delightful adjoining conservatory lounge/dining room and both reception rooms have French windows opening onto a wide railed sun balcony.

The kitchen has fitted units and an island with an open staircase leading down to lower central lobby area.

There are two well furnished bedrooms (the master with unique adjoining en-suite ‘conservatory’ bathroom and separate modern fitted fully tiled shower room.

The property is equipped with gas central heating and sealed unit double glazing.

The side ornamental garden terrace has a rear walkway which leads to an excellent self contained suite ideal as a teenage apartment/office or playroom with side integral kitchenette and en-suite shower room.

A wide tarmacadamed side hardstanding area can house a car and an enchanting lower garden area looks directly onto ‘Copley Woods’.

The property sits within one of Calderdale’s most sought after and highly accessible locations with close road links to Halifax town centre and Sowerby Bridge.

Internal inspection is strongly recommended and there is a chance to view the property on Saturday, July 14 between 11am and 11.45am.

For more information on the property, visit www.brearley-greens.co.uk or call 01422 330088.

7 Birdcage Hill, Savile Park, Halifax - £245,000