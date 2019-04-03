Ten of the most affordable houses currently for sale in Calderdale, according to Rightmove

The average property in the area sold for £143,532 last year, but how many properties are for sale under £50,000. These are the ten most affordable houses, not including flats, land or commercial properties, currently for sale in Calderdale, according to Rightmove. Want to see ten of the most expensive properties in Calderdale? Click here.

1. 35,000 This property on Oak Street in Elland is currently for sale for 35,000. There is one bedroom, a lounge, kitchen and bathroom and also benefits from off road parking to the front. Reeds Rains other Buy a Photo

2. 35,000 This one bedroom terraced house for sale on Alfred Street, Halifax is on the market for 35,000. It is in need of refurbishment but features a yard to the rear of the property and also a cellar. Protheroe Property other Buy a Photo

3. 39,950 On the market for 39,950 is this two bedroom mid stone terrace in Halifax. The property is located on Masonic Street, just off Warley Road, is in need of modernisation and benefits from a yard outside. William H Brown other Buy a Photo

4. 40,000 this stone built two bedroom enclosed end terrace on Sutcliffe Street, Pellon, Halifax is for sale by auction for 40,000. The rooms are set out over four floors with the dining kitchen in the basement. Dawson Estates other Buy a Photo

