Our pick of places to see miles of daffodils in Yorkshire

The yellow trumpet-shaped flowers herald spring and can be seen in their thousands across the county

We have picked some of the best places in Yorkshire for you to dance with daffodils.

Farndale

The beautiful valley of Farndale lies at the heart of the North York Moors. Each spring, its daffodils put on one of nature's most spectacular shows – a dazzling display of colour that carpets the meadows and river banks along a seven-mile stretch of the River Dove.

Brompton-by-Sawdon, Scarborough

William Wordsworth did his courting in the village and was married to his childhood friend Mary at All Saints’ Church there. Evidence of his life and achievements are celebrated and recorded in the church and its environs.

Lobularis variety of daffodils, which inspired Wordsworth’s poem I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud, have been planted in the churchyard.

Mount Grace Priory Daffodils

The Mount Grace Priory sits surrounded by daffodils in the spring. Enjoy and explore the woodland nearby after exploring the ruins.

Thorp Perrow Arboretum, Bedale

Boasting around 110 different varieties of daffodil around the 100-acre estate, the arboretum is guaranteed to give you that spring-like feeling with its striking collection of flowers and shrubs.

Found lining the estate and meandering through the woodland floor, some of the varieties include Narcissus pseudonarcissus, Narcissus barrii conspicuu and Narcissus obvallaris.

Join a special daffodil walk with the Thorp Perrow owners on April 6.

York

The first bulbs in York were planted in 1949 when youth organisations donated 18,000 bulbs to the city.

At this time of year, the city is positively carpeted with yellow trumpet-headed flowers. From the length of York's city walls near Walmgate Bar and every roundabout to Clifford’s Tower and Museum Gardens, they stretch in never-ending lines.

In 2022 more than 100,000 daffodil bulbs were planted on the banks of Clifford’s Tower. The results yellow carpet is an exceptional sight.

Golden Acre Park

Golden Acre Park is more than 130 acres of woodland, parkland, ponds and streams near Leeds. In springtime it's also a great place to see daffodils. Most footpaths are accessible.

Valley Bridge Gardens, Scarborough

Valley gardens were originally known as the People’s Park, built in 1860 before Valley Bridge was erected. The park connecting Scarborough town centre to the South Bay beach offers a pleasant alternative to urban pedestrian routes.

Hosting some of the most impressive patches of daffodils in the town, Valley Gardens are part of the Scarborough Daffodil Trail around the town.

Parcevall Hall and Gardens

The formal gardens and woodlands at Parcevall Hall in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales National Park are something of a hidden treasure.

Laid out by Sir William Milner, the gardens include an extensive variety of flowers and plants from around the world.

RHS Harlow Carr, Harrogate

The garden team have planted 22,000 daffodil bulbs on the approach to the garden, creating a golden mile. Within the garden, bask in the colour and scent of more than 70,000 daffodils across 70 different Narcissus species.

Thornes Park, Wakefield

The park hosts a model railway, formal gardens, lake, indoor leisure centre and athletics track.

The site also has 60 hectares of open spaces and a two-mile circular walkway around the park. It is the perfect place to see daffodils.

Castle Howard, Malton

If Castle Howard was not already a spectacular sight, it is even more impressive during the spring season when the gardens are transformed by the brilliant yellow of daffodils.

Temple Newsam, Leeds

Temple Newsam is one of the finest historic houses in the region, with a rich history of links to royalty through plots and intrigue.