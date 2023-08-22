South Pennines Walk and Ride Festival - details of events in Calderdale

Stoodley Pike is one of the walks during the South Pennines Walk and Ride Festival

With a variety of guided walks, animal encounters and bike rides available, there’s something for everyone, from beginners to experienced outdoor enthusiasts.

Immerse yourself in nature, breathe in the fresh air, and soak up the tranquillity of the South Pennines Park.

Whether you choose to wander through enchanting woodlands, conquer challenging peaks, or pedal along scenic trails, you will be rewarded with unforgettable views and a sense of accomplishment.

Do not miss this opportunity to connect with nature, meet like-minded individuals, and create lasting memories.

Mark your calendars for the South Pennines Park, Walk and Ride Festival and get ready for an incredible experience in the heart of the British countryside.

There are three events taking place in Calderdale as part of this year’s festival:

Crimsworth Dean: a Philosophical Ramble on Saturday September 16.

The eight-mile, five-hour walk discusses the fascinating past and uncertain future of this landscape and the ethics and values of how we preserve it.

Meet Outside Hebden Bridge Town Hall, at 10am.

West Yorkshire Alpacas and Ponies on Saturday September 23.

Enjoy a short walk and then a chance to interact with the animals and learn all about them.

Great views of the Calder Valley from fields located in a peaceful area of farmland on the edge of the moor. The walk is steep and uneven. Meet at High House Lane, Halifax, West Yorkshire, 10am. The cost is £2 per person.

Conquer the Wild: Stoodley Pike on Saturday September 30.

This is a 10-mile guided hike/run to Stoodley Pike. The meeting point is Calder Holmes, Hebble End, Hebden Bridge. Tickets £4. Book: https://www.thesunnywoodproject.co.uk/book-online