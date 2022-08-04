Take the kids out - top theme parks in Yorkshire

Diggerland in Castleford offers rides and attractions for all the family

Rollercoasters, carousels, crazy mazes, water splashes, fast rides and adventure play parks are right here on your doorsteps.

Here are some of the best:

Diggerland, Castleford

Diggerland describes itself as “the ultimate adventure UK Theme Park experience where children and adults alike can ride, drive and operate real diggers, dumpers and other full-size construction machinery.”

One of the most unique offerings for families in Yorkshire, there are 20 different rides and lots of other attractions to enjoy. All the family can take part.

Cost: adults and children 90cm and over: £25.95 per day

Lightwater Valley, Ripon

The theme park has more than 30 attractions including the Ultimate which holds the record as the longest rollercoaster in Europe at 1.5 miles long. It’s the perfect destination for thrill seekers with a host of things on offer including water rides, outdoor and indoor play areas, an adventure playground and a farm where you can enjoy a tractor ride.

Cost: upwards from £20.50 to £35 per person. Free offers for under fours

Flamingo Land, Malton

Flamingo Land is a theme park which also contains a zoo. It was first opened in 1959 and was initially intended to be a zoo, where some of the first animals to be kept there were flamingos.

Over the years, it’s developed into the amusement park which many people in Yorkshire visit regularly.

Among the attractions, you’ll find the likes of Hero, a suspended flying coaster, Pterodactyl – a vertical swing and Mumbo Jumbo – which held the record for the roller coaster with the steepest drop in the world.

Cost: From £29 to £49 per day

Stockeld Park, Wetherby

Found within the grounds of the spectacular country house, Stockeld Park opened its gates to the public and has been one of the county’s best-loved destinations for families all over Yorkshire.

Stockeld Park is surrounded by 2,000 acres of stunning grounds. There’s lots going on here, with adventure playgrounds, laser tag and a calendar of special events which take place during the school holidays and on big public holidays.

Cost: From £14.50 per day

Alpamare, Scarborough

The water park has fast and furious range of slides. There’s something for all ages – from a relaxing heated wave pool, to an Olympic-run slide for the thrill seekers of the group.

Your tots can splash around freely at the Splash and Play area, while you stretch your legs.

Feeling adventurous? The Water Park boasts some of the biggest slides you’ll see for miles around, including the Black Run for children aged 6 and over.

The park is open all year round, with heated pools for crisper days. There’s a spa to rest and unwind, with tranquil treatments available upon booking.

The on-site-restaurant will keep the kids fully fuelled with dishes on the menu from Schnitzel to sausages and sandwiches to spaghetti.

Cost: from £11.50 to £53.50 per day

North Yorkshire Water Park, Wykeham, near Scarborough

North Yorkshire Water Park has an abundance of water activities, from kayaking to pedalo boats, but their gigantic floating obstacle course is an absolute must-try.

A network of giant inflatables on Wykeham Lakes, you’ll bounce and clamber your way to the end of the course, where you’ll be catapulted into the water by giant blast bags.

It has everything from four-man seesaws to great big slides, all of which will see you getting soaked.

Cost: from £18 per person

York Maze

York Maze often grabs headlines across Yorkshire for its creative maze, which is most recently Jurassic Park-themed and has appeared in varying different forms over the years.

As well as the Maze, there are over 20 different rides and attractions to enjoy, so this place promises visitors a wonderful, fun-filled family day out.

The Maze is closed throughout the winter months and re-opens in July, remaining open until September 2.