The Mad Hatter’s Circus swings into Haven holiday camps this summer

UK holiday company Haven welcomes The Mad Hatter’s Circu production to parks across the country this summer, taking guests on an entrancing and interactive experience with twists and turns.

By Sue Wilkinson
Monday, 25th July 2022, 10:34 am
Updated Monday, 25th July 2022, 10:35 am
Primrose Valley Haven holiday camp
The one-hour show, which is exclusive to Haven, features all-star performances from the sensational cast of Lewis Carroll’s beloved story Alice in Wonderland.

Popular characters such as The Mad Hatter, Alice in Wonderland, White Rabbit, Queen of Hearts and Cheshire Cat invite the audience to immerse themselves into a world full of surprises.

Guests can step into their own “Wonderland” as a tea party table is full of magic tricks and effects that will leave audiences amazed. From an interactive screen singalong to impressive aerial hoop dancing, contemporary puppetry, acrobats, magicians, unicyclists and pyrotechnics The Mad Hatter’s Circus will provide a fabulous show that all the family will enjoy.

Haven camps on the East Coast are Blue Dolphin, Filey; Primrose Valley, near Scarborough; Reighton Sands and Thornwick Bay, Flamborough.

