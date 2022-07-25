The Mad Hatter’s Circus swings into Haven holiday camps this summer

Primrose Valley Haven holiday camp

The one-hour show, which is exclusive to Haven, features all-star performances from the sensational cast of Lewis Carroll’s beloved story Alice in Wonderland.

Popular characters such as The Mad Hatter, Alice in Wonderland, White Rabbit, Queen of Hearts and Cheshire Cat invite the audience to immerse themselves into a world full of surprises.

Guests can step into their own “Wonderland” as a tea party table is full of magic tricks and effects that will leave audiences amazed. From an interactive screen singalong to impressive aerial hoop dancing, contemporary puppetry, acrobats, magicians, unicyclists and pyrotechnics The Mad Hatter’s Circus will provide a fabulous show that all the family will enjoy.