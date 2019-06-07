Take a look at the former Hebden Bridge pub which has been transformed into apartments

A former public house in Hebden Bridge has been converted into two exclusive apartments and a business unit following significant investment from a local builder, and is known as Hebble House.

One of the stunning apartments, which has outstanding views overlooking Hebden Old Packhorse Bridge and Hebden Beck, is now on the market for £400,000 with Dacre, Son & Hartley.

The original public house formed part of the packhorse route and was located on the cobbled area at the front of the existing building, but it was knocked down in 1894 to make way for the newly invented motor car.

The owner at the time was the Halifax Brewery and it built a new three storey public house adding a stable block and coach house facing Hebden Beck in 1899.

The public house fell into disrepair in the late 1980s, and despite several reinventions, no real investment was ever made in the building. First marketed for sale in 2007, the property didn’t attract much interest due to its condition, until it was bought in 2013.

Externally, the building has been returned to its former glory with new feature stonework re-cut and refurbished sliding sash windows put in places. With 20th Century additions and significant investment, the building now has two luxury apartments and a business unit.

Philip Garnett, who heads up the Elland office of Dacre, Son & Hartley, said: “Planning took two years and two separate architectural practices to secure permission, but everyone is absolutely delighted with the result.

"The available apartment is set within the former hay loft of the original stable block and is actually attached to the bridge that gives Hebden its name – so it’s a very special building.

“The exclusive apartment forms part of a historic and attractive traditional stone building, and this outstanding property provides stylish living accommodation throughout, in a unique and iconic location, at the heart of Hebden Bridge.

"The apartment enjoys a splendid outlook with river views and as Hebden Bridge is a conservation area, with no real chance of any new developments taking place, it provides a rare opportunity to purchase a well-finished new home.”

The apartment has a high specification kitchen with quartz work surfaces and integrated appliances, fridge, cooker and dish washer, a utility room, store room and underfloor heating.

There is an elegant hallway with period style tiling, which leads to the large, light and airy, open plan living space which overlooks Hebden Beck and the famous packhorse bridge.

There are two double bedrooms both with sizeable en-suite shower rooms. The apartment has underfloor heating and each room can be controlled by its own thermostat.

Philip added: “Hebden Bridge is a bustling town as cosmopolitan as any city centre but small enough to walk around and enjoy the array of shops, restaurants, bars and traditional pubs alongside its theatre and cinema.

"Nestled in the Calder Valley and surrounded by the beautiful Pennine countryside and the National Trust area of Hardcastle Craggs, Hebble House is a great base from which to pursue outdoor activities.

"It’s also ideal for commuters, with the railway station connecting the town to the major business hubs of Leeds and Manchester. It’s a lovely property and we are expecting plenty of interest from a variety of buyers.”

For more information call Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Elland office on 01422 414 888 or email Philip at pg@dacres.co.uk or visit www.dacres.co.uk

