TECH TALK: Akaso Action Camera V50 Pro

First it was the GoPro. Since the commercial launch of the first-person point of view video which made GoPro a household name, action cameras have grown in popularity among outdoorsy types who want to capture and share their adventures and relive their thrill-seeking experiences.
Whether it’s biking, climbing, swimming or running, the action camera goes through a lot. It needs to be sturdy and robust enough to withstand all environments and conditions.
Not surprisingly, that can come at a cost. Top range GoPros can be expensive, with competitors including Sony, TomTom and Olympus also sometimes commanding a high price tag, depending on the model.
Thankfully, there are cheaper alternatives on the market – and if you thought low budget meant the inevitable sacrifice of high-quality video and exciting features, then you might want to think again. Don’t discount lesser known brands just because they don’t carry the GoPro name.
Take the Akaso Action Camera V50 Pro. An update on the previously released first-generation Akaso Action Camera V50, the Pro version now includes a touchscreen and improved image stabilisation – so even when you’re moving about, you’ll still be able to shoot smooth and stable pictures.
With 4K video and built-in WiFi, this lightweight camera is waterproof up to 98 feet, while offering good colour accuracy.
I was pleased and pleasantly surprised with the video and audio quality and looking online, it seems that plenty of other reviewers also feel the same way.
However, the app, which is needed to preview photos and play back videos was a slight disappointment. With its basic interface and occasional glitches, it is a work in progress.
Even so, if you’re looking for an affordable but tough all-round action camera which can capture good-quality video in a range of different conditions, this is definitely one to consider.
The AKASO V50 Pro Native 4K action camera is available now for £119.99 from Amazon UK
Technical Specifications:
Advanced Electronic Image Stabilisation
Diving Mode
Compatible with External Mic
Distortion Calibration
H.265 Video Codec
Built-in Filter
Burst Photo
Time Lapse Photo
Time Lapse Video
Slow Motion Movie
Fast Motion Movie
Wind Noise Reduction
Long Exposure
Scene Mode
White Balance
Sound Record
Micro HDMI
Micro USB
What's in the Box:
1x AKASO V50 Pro Action Camera
1x Battery Charger
2x 1100mAh Battery
1x Waterproof Case
1x Remote Control
1x Bicycle Stand
10x Mount
2x Helmet Mount
1x Bandages
5x Tethers
1 x Protective Backdoor
1x USB Cable
1x Lens Cloth
1x User Manual