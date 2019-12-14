TECH TALK: DOOGEE N20 Smartphone

WHEN you need a new phone and you're on a budget, something usually has to give.

It may be an amount of memory sacrifice, or a camera that has not quite as many megapixels, or a battery that needs a charge after only a few hours maybe. A good all-rounder without breaking the bank is hard to find. Well, until now.

The DOOGEE N20 smartphone.

DOOGEE is a name not many will have heard of, but the initiated will know this fledgling Chinese manufacturer has previously specialised in rugged yet multi-functional smartphones.

Enter the N20 - an impressive all-rounder that, unless you can't tear yourself away from the big gun names, is for less than £100 well worth a punt in my opinion.

Taking it out of the box I was impressed with the build quality, its slick bevelled edges framing an impressive 6.3-inch screen.

Unlike its rugged predecessors, the N20 has a triple camera function at 16MP, 8MP and 8MP quality respectively with an AI portrait super depth 130° wide angle to capture the full picture.

With this Sony 130° wide angle 16MP triple rear camera and a front 16MP 80° wide angle camera, high-quality images and videos can be recorded from all angles. Unlike a single lens camera, each N20 lens performs a dedicated function in the triple lens configuration. The primary camera is responsible for the wide-angle effect while the secondary camera covers the in-depth details (bokeh effect) and photosensitivity.

The rear camera allows for 16MP AI portrait, 8MP super depth and also provides a high temperature bright LED flash. The 16MP AI FaceShaping technology allows users to capture the perfect selfie by subtly enhancing facial features to create beautiful and clear selfies while retaining a natural look.

DOOGEE maintains there are currently no budget smartphones that feature an Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS) to avoid shaky and poor-quality video footage and says the N20 is the world’s first entry-level flagship phone to offer both the triple-rear camera as well as OIS all in one device to ensure that users can create the highest quality video clips possible.

With regard to battery life the DOOGEE N20 claims its large 4350mAh battery will last an impressive two days. At the time of writing I haven't had chance to fully test this feature given that extensive testing usually entails a more draining effect rather than through normal usage, and also the battery needs time to reach its full potential through charging. Time will tell but early indications are promising.

Whenever the battery does get low however, it replenishes quickly with the 10W fast charging which allows the phone to be fully charged (Type-C USB) in just 30 minutes allowing more time to be out and about rather than plugged in. According to DOOGEE the battery can cover a huge 50 hours of talk time, 46 hours of music and even 21 hours of video.

The N20 has Octa-core 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM and supports a 128GB SD extension so there is plenty of memory and storage space for users. It features a Media Tek Helio P23 Processor and so delivers a high-efficiency performance, ideal for those who like to game on their devices as it is ultra-smooth and can run multiple apps with ease along with always having room to save progress. Also equipped with the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system, it has an intuitive experience and its power-saving mode additionally improves battery life further whilst also increasing speed and security for peace of mind while playing, talking or searching the web.

Back to the screen. The 6.3” FHD+ (2280 x 1080) and IPS waterdrop display has a 19:9 aspect ratio and the screen-to-body ratio is 92.7%. The N20's in-cell and LTPS technology supports a full screen of clarity and colour allowing you to have an uninterrupted viewing experience on a compact body be it a boxset, game or YouTube clip.

Boasting a 0.1 second rear fingerprint reader, the N20 allows all applications and payments to be completed both easily whilst also keeping the device and any sensitive information as secure as possible.

It's also a dual SIM phone allowing two Nano-SIMs to be included – so you can combine business and personal SIMs or for those who travel abroad frequently to enable easier roaming on foreign networks. This feature provides users with flexibility of receiving a call from someone on one network and simultaneously putting that call on hold to call someone using the second SIM – all from one device, taking away the hassle of having to keep track of two phones.

DOOGEE is a name we'll be hearing more about in the future so consider striking while the iron's hot - especially at a great price of $99.99 including free delivery (approx £75) from international seller www.aliexpress.com or, for a quicker delivery, £109.99 from Amazon.

SPECIFICATIONS

Colours: Black, Purple, Blue

Dimensions: 158.96 x 77.1 x 8.4mm

Weight: 186g

Operating System: Android 9.0

Processor: MT6763 4*Cortex-A53 2.0GHz+4*Cortex-A53 1.5GHz

GPU: ARM Mali-G71-MP2 700MHz

Battery: 4350mAh, 10W Fast Charging, Built-in Polymer Battery

Memory: RAM 4GB , ROM 64GB

External Storage: Micro SD Card (T-Flash Card), Up to 128GB uses SIM 2 slot

Rear Camera: 16.0MP+8.0MP+8.0MP OIS, F/2.0, 130°Wide-angle, LED Flash

Front Camera: 16.0MP, F/2.0- , Auto beauty mode, 80°Wide Angle

Display: Size 6.3" FHD+ Waterdrop Screen, Resolution 1080x2280, Ratio 428ppi, Type IPS, Panel Technology Multi-touch

Network: SIM Card Dual SIM Cards Standby, Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano SIM +TF Card, 2G GSM B2/3/5/8, 3G WCDMA B1/8, 4G FDD B1/B3/B7/B8/B20

Bluetooth/Wi-Fi Support

OTA Support

Media: Supports MP4, WMV, RMVB, MKV, MOV, ASF, RM, FLV and Other

Video Formats up to 720p@30fps ,Support up to 720p@30fps Video

Audio Playback; MP3/ M4A/ AAC/ MKA/ AMR/ ALAC/ FLAC/ APE/ MAV

GPS and Sensors: Fingerprint, Rear Fingerprint Unlocking, 0.1s unlock, 360° identification

GPS Support: G-sensor Support, Proximity sensor Support, Support Ambient Light Senor/OTG/Compass/Geomagnetism/Gyroscope

Languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Italian,

German, French, Russian, Arabic, Malay, Thai, Greek, Ukrainian, Croatian,

Czech,Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese.(It has updated 48

languages)

WHAT’S IN THE BOX?

1 x Cellphone

1 x Charger (5V/2A)

1 x USBCable

1 x Packing Box

1 x Product Manual

1 x Warranty card

