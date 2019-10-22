TECH TALK: Infinity Magnetic Cable

I recently reviewed Chargeasap's UNO cable and found it to be a great addition to my car's glove compartment. Having the ability to change heads to Lightning, Micro USB & Type-C tips gives great flexibility and compatibility when dealing with all the various Apple and Android smartphones, tablets and USB devices within my family.

And now after four years of development, the Sydney-based company has launched its INFINITY cable - the world's first magnetic cable to support all three USB tip types and Power Delivery up to 100W including USB-C laptops such as Macbook Pro (which the UNO cable couldn't do apparently) making it the one charging and data cable you will ever need for all USB devices.

INFINITY magnetic cable

It has now smashed its funding goal on Kickstarter with over $153,000 raised of the $10,000 target with 39 days still to go. It will now definitely be delivered, with rewards starting from £20 for one INFINITY Cable with one magnetic tip,guaranteed to be shipped in February 2020.

The company claims the INFINITY Cable is their most powerful product and the sole cable users will ever need instead of having to carry several for each device.

INFINITY is capable of data transfer and charging for Micro USB, Lighting (Apple iPhone/iPad) USB Type-C and USB-C notebook connections including the Macbook Pro, meaning it works with virtually every modern USB

device launched within the last 5 years.

INFINITY magnetic cable

So what's Power Delivery (PD)?

Power delivery charging is a fast charging protocol to make use of the great functionality and universality and a common feature of current and future flagship devices.

The USB-C connector end allows a higher power input and output and enables INFINITY to be compatible with QC3.0, QC4.0 and Power Delivery.

The cable is capable of two-way full speed USB 2.0 data transfer at 480 Mbps between any USB devices and features a reversible magnetic connection which means instant fit every single time. No more fumbling around to connect devices, even in the dark and the INFINITY offers a thicker and stronger magnet for optimum power.

The INFINITY magnetic cable can be usied with iPads

Each INFINITY cable set features two N52 grade neodymium magnets which are the world's strongest commercial grade magnets, and indeed INFINITY is strong enough to hold an iPad Air which is 437g (0.96lb) without dropping the device.

In fact so strong is the magnetic attraction I did find myself struggling to get the connector out of my phone, which it sometimes does rather than keeping attached to the cable. However a handy little plastic 'unplugger' tool comes with the cable to gently lever it out.

Additionally, Chargeasap has incorporated an innovative locking mechanism, giving the cable a stronger connection and longer lifespan. This stronger magnetic strength means it can support a heavier cable than ever before with a cable length of 1.2m (3.2ft) with a 2m (6.5ft) cable also available for purchase separately.

Similarly to UNO, INFINITY has a unique bevelled and concave magnetic connector design on both the tip end and cable head end, allowing it to connect correctly even if the tip is flipped 180° due to both the strong neodymium magnets having their polarity perfectly positioned.

The INFINITY magnetic cable can be used to charge devices like Bluetooth headphones

The connectors are not quite the same for the UNO and the INFINITY, so I can't mix and match, but then I'm in a relatively unique position of having both cables.

I found the INFINITY to do everything it promises, with a sturdy braid cable complete with attached cable tidy.

Time will tell over its longevity but it looks enough of a solid build, that coupled with its versatility, looks well worth the twenty quid.

The INFINITY Magnetic Cable is available from Kickstarter www.kickstarter.com/projects/asaptechnologies/infinity-cable until 22nd November with shipping to start in February 2020.