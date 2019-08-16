These 17 Chow Down traders will be at The Piece Hall in Halifax this weekend

Chow Down is returning to The Piece Hall in Halifax for four days of delicious food and wonderful drink next weekend.

From August 23 to 26 the courtyard will be filled to the prim with traders, each offering something to tickle your taste buds.

From seafood and sugary treats to Carribean spice and burritos, the traders line-up offers something for every member of the family. Here are the confirmed traders:

Read: 21 iconic Halifax nightclubs and bars from over the years - how many do you remember?

Little Red Food Truck: on burger duty, Little Red Truck bring the real deal - flavoursome brioche buns dripping with beautifully-cooked patties, and proper chips!

Fishnets: seasonal shellfish and fishy street-food from the masterminds behind The Sausage Box.

MorMor: tasty, healthy street food inspired by the Middle East and the Mediterranean, expertly catering for vegetarians, vegans and the carnivorous.

Nasi Lemak: Malaysian street food legends who bring Rempah Chicken, Sambal Fries and their incredible Vegan Chkn dish, which is a sell out every time.

Diamond Dogs: The finest hot dogs created with quality cuts and delicious toppings, all encased in artisanal rolls with a proper crust.

Twisted Meal: A new kid on the block. Mexican food delivered with Northern soul!

Yorkshire Burrito Company: Yep, that’s a roast in a Yorkshire Pudding wrap. Need we say more?

Baking Biker: Delicious baked goodies from a small bakery who pride themselves on local sourcing and avoiding any additives or preservatives.

Greek Street Food: Serving up all those Greek classics, from gyros to sharing platters and beyond.

YOI Fried Chicken: Brought to you by Tikk’s Thai Kitchen this new concept has just come fresh from Trinity Kitchen in Leeds. Asian style fried chicken from their shiny retro trailer.

Nyama Choma: A slice of Savannah in the streets, this is Grill House cuisine inspired by Kenyan adventures.

Proove Pizza: This successful Sheffield pizzeria started as a pop-up, and still enjoys bringing their woodfired pop-ups to the masses with a huge event team these days. Back after a very successful Chow down last year.

Oh My Glaze: A man with a pan serving wraps, wings and delicious things across the North West.

Dim Sum Su: The finest, freshest Dim Sum food – steamed buns, spring rolls, savoury dumplings, plus a whole lot more.

Sugar Spun Sisters: this Leeds-based waffle and dessert company is renowned for their amazing, vegan-friendly creations!

Froconut: everything is vegan-friendly here, courtesy of their dairy-free coconut ice-cream. Pick your flavour, pick your topping and eat eat eat.

Jenny’s Jerk Kitchen: if the sun doesn’t turn up you can at least eat some of that sunshine, with Jenny’s amazing, barbecue-smoked Caribbean flavours.

Simon Fogal founder of Chow Down and Leeds Indie Food, said: “Chow Down is a massive undertaking, with a two day set-up, hundreds of people to organise, and thousands of punters to entertain! We love gathering some of the North’s best foodies together in this stunning location, though - it’s always a weekend to make you smile, and we’ll be sad to say goodbye to Chow Down summer 2019!”

Chief Executive of The Piece Hall, Nicky Chance-Thompson said: “It’s clear from another successful series of Chow Down events that despite the rain - people really appreciate a quality food and drink offer in Halifax and it gives me great joy to see people enjoying themselves in the courtyard, using the space for what it was designed for.

"Working with the team from Chow Down again this year has been great and over the last few years the events has helped us to attract new audiences from Leeds and Manchester, putting Halifax on the map as a great cultural and foodie destination. Our tenants benefit from new visitors to The Piece Hall and food lovers seem to like our independent and quirky shops.”

For more information visit www.chowdownevents.co.uk

Read: Halifax couple say ‘I do’ at Square Chapel