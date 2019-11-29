Are you hoping to bag a bargain this Black Friday?

These are the bargain products to avoid this Black Friday - according to Which?

Everyone loves a good deal, and Black Friday (29 Nov) brings discounts and limited time offers for shoppers to bag themselves a bargain - but don’t be blinded into buying bad products just because it’s been brought down in price.

Which? has revealed the products that shoppers should avoid getting sucked into buying just because they’re on sale.

While the laptop has been marked down by Argos by almost 100, Which? tests labelled the product as having "bad speakers" and a "poor screen", which landed itself on the 'Don't Buy' list

1. Lenovo IdeaPad S145-15IWL Laptop

With the headphone jack disappearing from mobile phones, bluetooth headphones are bigger than ever - you can save 50 on these ones this Black Friday. But according to Which? these headphones offer "poor sound quality and comfort"

2. Marshall Major III bluetooth headphones

Parents are always on the lookout for a deal - but this car seat which has a 10 per cent off deal from Halfords made it on the 'Don't Buy' list because Which? tests showed a major fault in the seat in the side crash test

3. Graco Logico L Highback Booster seat

While you could save 10 on this vacuum at AO.com in hopes of making cleaning easier, Which? experts branded it as "terrible at pet hair" and "awful at carpets".

4. Russell Hobbs Sabre Plus 22.2V cordless vacuum

