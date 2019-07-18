These eateries have been nominated for our Curry House of the Year competition - here's how to vote

We are on the look-out to find the best Curry House of 2019.

A balti or bhuna? Spicy and hot, to mild and creamy, there’s nothing us Brits love more than a curry, and with over 9,000 Indian restaurants in the UK everyone has their favourite.

Now we want you to tell us which local Indian curry restaurant gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant? Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a curry?

We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Curry House of the Year 2019.

So who is deserving of a place in our top ten? To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in this week's edition of the Halifax Courier, stating the voting number, full name and address of the curry house you wish to vote for.

Voting closes on Friday, August 2, 2019.

Here are the 2019 contenders:

01 Babar Khan, 4 Bowling Mill Courtyard, Dean Clough, Halifax

02 Bengal Brasserie, 6 Huddersfield Road, Brighouse

03 Bombay Lounge, Unit 8 Lineholme Mill, Todmorden

04 Cinnamon at the Mill, Stainland Road, West Vale

05 Eastern Spice, 19 Market Street, Hebden Bridge

06 Hanifs, 3-7 Southgate, Elland

07 Kamran Balti House, 27A Union Street, Halifax

08 Kipling’s, 24-28 Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge

09 Lanika, Pellon New Road, Halifax

10 Royal Delhi Restaurant, 10 Park Street, Brighouse

11 Sagra, 5 Carlton Place, Halifax

12 Sanams, Elizebeth Street, Elland

13 Sultan Mahal, Westgate Arcade, Halifax

14 Syhiba, 57 Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge

15 The New Moonlight, Station Road, Luddenden Foot

16 The Vedas, 26-32 Rochdale Road, Todmorden

17 Ziggys Spice House, 19 Carlton Street, Halifax