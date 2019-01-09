This is how hard it is to pass your driving test at Halifax test centre

Halifax test centre is one of the hardest places to pass your driving test in the country, according to the latest data.

Figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency show just 37 per cent of all learners passed their practical test there between April and September 2018.

The average pass rate for test centres across Great Britain was 46 per cent.

Gairloch, in the Scottish Highlands, had the highest pass rate, with 81 per cent of new drivers receiving their licences.

Overall built up urban areas tended to have lower pass rates, while at quieter rural test centres learners appeared to find the exam easier. The Pavilion test centre, Birmingham, was the toughest, with a 29 per cent pass rate.

Halifax test centre conducted 2,537 tests over the six-month period and 938 people passed.

Just over a year ago, the driving test was changed, with many observers saying the new test is tougher than the old one.

Learners now must navigate for 20 minutes using a sat-nav, and explain how to test the brakes, clean the windscreen and demist their windows while driving. And rookie drivers do seem to be finding it harder at Halifax test centre. In April 2018, the pass rate was 36.3 per cent, compared with a pass rate of 40 per cent in April 2017, under the old test.

Data from the 2017-18 financial year shows the number of first time passes.

At Halifax test centre, 37.7 per cent of people taking their test for the first time passed, with four learners succeeding first time with no minor faults.

Drivers taking the test can pass with up to 15 minor faults, such as not checking their mirrors at the right time.

DVSA chief driving examiner, Mark Winn, said: "The driver testing and training regime tests candidates’ ability to drive safely and responsibly as well as making sure they know the theory behind safe driving.

"All candidates are assessed to the same level and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day.

"We constantly monitor our examiner’s performance so they conduct and assess driving tests in accordance with the standards set. This includes the supervision of live tests."