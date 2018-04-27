10 of the best destinations for a weekend escape not too far from Leeds

In need of an escape from the city?

Make the most of the weekend and enjoy a refreshing break away at one of these scenic destinations which sit not too far from Leeds.

The seaside resort of Scarborough offers plenty to do on a sunny weekend

From coastal towns, to sprawling countryside, these spots are ideal for a short staycation.

Whitby

Famed for inspiring Bram Stoker's spooky literary classic Dracula, the gothic splendour of Whitby Abbey is hard to beat and the climb up the 199 steps to its cliff top location is well worth the effort.

Visitors can also pop into the intriguing Captain Cook Memorial Museum, take a wander around the winding cobbled streets, or simply kick back and tuck in to some delicious fish and chips.

Knaresborough offers a wonderfully scenic spot to enjoy a quiet weekend

Haworth

As the home of the famous Bronte sisters Haworth is a popular haunt among literary lovers and the Parsonage Museum is certainly worth a visit, but with superb walking trails across the moors, quaint tea rooms, pubs and shops also on hand, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Scarborough

From historic castles and amusement arcades, to glorious sandy beaches and stunning coastal scenery, this popular seaside town has all of the essentials for an entertaining weekend away.

The Bronte Parsonage Museum is a popular visitor attraction in Haworth

And if the weather's permitting, why not brave a dip in the waves?

Knaresborough

This quintessential market town sits perched on the cliffs above the River Nidd and offers visitors plenty to enjoy alongside the picture-perfect views, including boating, walking, shopping and Mother's Shipton's Cave - undoubtedly the town's most popular visitor attraction.

Filey

Sitting a little off the beaten track, Filey is home to beautiful long stretching beaches, a historic promenade, colourful souvenir shops and countless fish and chip cafes, making it ideal for a quiet weekend away.

Blackpool

While it may be around a two hour drive to reach the sandy shores of Blackpool, there's so much to see and do at the seaside town to make the commute worth the effort.

From the thrills and spills at the Pleasure Beach, to visiting the tower or taking a dip at Sandcastle Water Park, it promises fun and entertainment for the whole family.

York

Sites including Clifford's Tower, the magnificent York Minster and the Jorvik Viking Centre are just a few of the draws that attract visitors to this pretty walled city, and there are plenty of eateries and shops to enjoy along the twisting cobbled streets of The Shambles.

Bridlington

Bridlington may be a popular haunt thanks to its two golden beaches and bustling central harbour, but its characterful Old Town (which made a notable star appearance in the 2016 Dad's Army film) is well worthy of a visit and following the town trail will lead you around the historic buildings, museums, shops and eateries.

Staithes

This charming fishing village in the Scarborough borough of North Yorkshire has no shortage of things to see and do, from exploring the winding streets and coastal pathways, to fossil hunting on the beach front.

Malham

Malham is the ideal destination to head to if a weekend of fresh air is what you need.

With a wonderfully scenic landscape of limestone dry-stone walls, imposing cliffs and miles of meadows and woodland to explore, it's a great spot to enjoy a bit of outdoor adventuring.