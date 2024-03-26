Barrhead Travel Halifax reveals top destinations for Easter 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following a wet winter, Barrhead Travel has revealed sunshine is top of the priority list this spring for British holidaymakers, with Tenerife, Alicante and Turkey emerging as the most popular destinations this Easter. With Brits desperate for some sun, Barrhead Travel says that Easter weekend bookings are already up by 20 per cent compared with last year.

Following the agency’s successful start to the year, reporting two consecutive record-breaking months, cruising has also proven a very popular option with departures Miami entering the list for top getaways this Easter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes after Barrhead Travel recently announced that cruise bookings with the travel agent are already up around 25 per cent in 2024, largely due to the value for money on offer, and innovative onboard experiences.

Travel agent reveals top travel trends this Easter

The poor weather of early spring has holidaymakers on the hunt for sunshine. According to Barrhead Travel sales data, the top ten selling destinations for travel across the Easter period include:

Tenerife Alicante Turkey Lanzarote Paris Orlando Mallorca Gran Canaria Cruising from Miami Dubai

Barrhead Travel says that the early Easter holiday has prompted longer durations of travel this year, attributing the popularity of long haul destinations such as Dubai and Orlando to the two-week holiday period. More than half of Easter holiday bookings are for eight nights or longer.

All inclusive holidays remain the number one choice for holidaymakers, accounting for 25 per cent of Barrhead Travel’s Easter bookings. Their experts say this is driven by a desire to secure value-for-money and help with budgeting prior to travel.

Hannah Dupuy, Manager of Barrhead Travel Halifax, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can see the appetite for holidays in 2024 shows no sign of slowing down, with travel during Easter holidays up by 20 per cent so far with late bookings still coming in. The huge demand for family all-inclusive breaks throughout the school holidays shows that people are looking for the best value for money – and are staying longer as a result to spend quality time together.

“A strong Easter travel period signals that 2024 is set to be another year where travel is prized and prioritised by many. We’re already noticing that customers are returning to book their second or third holidays with us for the year ahead.

“Cruise holidays are now firmly one of the most popular choices for all different types of holidaymakers. Little more than a decade ago, cruising was often perceived as more expensive and preferred by the over 50s, but this is no longer the case.

“There are still some good options for affordable, last-minute getaways this Easter. Visiting your local travel agent, such as Barrhead Travel, is the best way to find deals that suit your budget, enjoy great value for money, and ensure guaranteed financial protection.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad