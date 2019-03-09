British tourist dies in the street on first night of Benidorm holiday after a fight

Reports have been received of a fatality following a fight in Benidorm yesterday.

The dead man is believed to be a British tourist who died in the street ‘on first night of holiday’ after a fight in the resort’s Little England area.

Benidorm

Police say the victim is a 33-year-old Scot who was on holiday in the famous Costa Blanca resort

The man had only checked into his four star apart-hotel hours before the fatal fight, say sources.

Officers say witnesses told them the brutal brawl involved other Brit tourists.

A spokesman for Spain’s National Police said: “We received an emergency call at around 3.15am.

“Police were mobilised and arrived at the scene to find two people trying to assist another who was lying on the ground.

“He was confirmed dead shortly afterwards.

“The officers carried out a visual inspection of the scene along with a forensic expert and subsequently the man’s body was removed.

“The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have taken place at this stage.”

A Foreign & Commonwealth Office Spokesperson said: “Our staff are providing assistance to the family of a British man who has died in Benidorm.”

A well-placed source close to the police probe in Spain said: “We have to be cautious at the moment because the cause of death is not yet known. The autopsy will be carried out today and will hopefully establish why this man died and whether it was the result of a blow or a heart attack or something else.”