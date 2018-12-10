A major new travel trend has emerged, with residents from Yorkshire among the most likely to be planning an ‘Advent-ure’ trip of a lifetime abroad this festive season, with flights to incredible destinations across Europe.

More than 2,000 members of the public across Britain took part in a YouGov poll commissioned by Super Break, of which 1,996 respondents celebrate Christmas.

Here is the number one destination for festive flights as Yorkshire residents plan Christmas breaks

Of these respondents, more than a third (36 per cent) of those living in Yorkshire confirmed they would most like to spend Christmas Day overseas this year, with Iceland topping the charts as the destination of choice. Finland, Germany and Ireland were the next most popular overseas spots from a selected list in which to celebrate the season.

The overseas destinations Yorkshire and Humber residents would most like to celebrate in are Iceland, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden and Belgium.

Iceland was the most booked destination for Christmas in 2017 Super Break has revealed alongside the research, cementing the ‘Land of Fire and Ice’ as being the number one hotspot for a Christmas holiday for the second year in a row.

To satisfy demand and help holidaymakers from Yorkshire and Humberside see more of the country, the short break specialist has expanded its offering of Icelandic seasonal breaks for 2018, with three further Arctic experiences including a Luxury North Iceland Escape, Lake Myvatn Iceland’s Winter Wilderness and Freedom of North Iceland Self Drive.

A flight programme takes off from 18 regional airports across the UK from December 10 offering three or four night Arctic trips, with special departures from Humberside Airport on December 21 and January 18, February 8 and February 22 2019.

Chris Hagan, Head of Product at Super Break said: “Iceland is a magical country with stunning scenery to explore and incredible experiences on offer for an unforgettable trip. The expanded Iceland programme including a departure from Inverness Airport has been designed to help ‘Advent-ure’ travelers locally to venture off-the-beaten-track.”

For more information and to book, simply visit the Super Break website or call 01904 436 014.