The Yorkshire Dale’s is not short of stunning landscapes and is the perfect playground for those looking to discover unique spots and experience breath-taking views while exploring off the beaten track this summer.

Nidderdale, also known as ‘the hidden dale’ - is a treasure trove of rolling green hills, valleys, rivers, gorges and waterfalls to explore making it the ideal place to spend the day or plan a well-deserved long weekend.

No summer would be complete without a day dedicated to discovering a new trail, breathing in fresh country air - and what’s more, it’s completely free.

Here are 15 of the best curated by outdoor specialists, AllTrails.

Follow the link to find additional trails and information to ensure explorers are fully prepared for that special outdoor adventure: https://www.alltrails.com/trail/england/north-yorkshire/the-crackpots-mosaic-trail

1 . Glasshouse to Pateley Bridge Circular Enjoy this 9.3-km loop trail near Greenhow Hill, North Yorkshire. Generally considered a moderately challenging route, it takes an average of 2 h 18 min to complete. This is a very popular area for birding, camping, and hiking. The trail is open year-round.

2 . Studley Royal and Ripon - A circular route from the Cathedral at the centre of the city. The terrain is fairly easy, mostly on green or gravel, easily navigable flat paths. This walk from the centre of the city is ideal if your dog likes a good paddle or a swim. The enclosed paths also provide safe off-lead opportunities for well-behaved pooches.

3 . Hackfalls and River Ure circular Check out this 4.7-km loop trail near Masham, North Yorkshire. Generally considered a moderately challenging route, it takes an average of 1 h 24 min to complete. The magic of Hackfall is undeniable, from a castle and follies to wonderful old trees, Hackfall is steeped in history.

4 . Studely Roger This 9.7-km loop trail near Ripon takes an average of 2 hours 30 minutes to complete. Starting on the edge of Ripon, this trail heads through Whitcliffe Wood nature reserve and continues to Studley Royal Park passing a lake and following the River Shell.