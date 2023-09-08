Light fantastic bright white waterside Lisbon beckons

Childhood Chitty Chitty Bang Bang film soundtrack memories flooded back apace as this travelling life saw us set sail, among highlights various of Lisbon whistle-stop weekend break.

Awash with exuberance and enthusiasm, we in turn took captain's wheel for fun-filled boat trip that belied mournful music that is fado traditional tunes accompanying our Salty Planet Sailing Yacht Charter maritime adventure, complemented by copious quantities of welcome victuals.

And, oh buoy, we were blessed with several surfacing dolphin pods following our River Tagus wake, welcome addition to jellyfish aplenty populating western Iberian Peninsula waters.

Panteão Nacional to Palácio Nacional da Ajuda, Praça do Comercio to Padrão dos Descobrimentos, Belém-bound coastal journey rivals equally enjoyable cable car in affording alternative vistas of this light fantastic bright white city.

Relish Martinhal Lisbon Oriente art of the community restaurant

Panteão Nacional to Palácio Nacional da Ajuda, Praça do Comercio to Padrão dos Descobrimentos, Belém-bound coastal journey rivals equally enjoyable cable car in affording alternative vistas of this light fantastic bright white city.

Telecabine aerial transport of delight can best be combined with visit to nearby Science Pavilion and Oceanário, whose world class aquarium "brings the ocean to the city" in slippery scaley shape of 8,000 creatures covering 500 marine species.

And immerse yourself in art of the community with Parque of Nations tour discovering oft hidden graffiti street scenes created by genre luminaries like Kruela D´Enfer and local lad made good Bordallo II, leaving his unique mark on local walls since a schoolboy, today turning trash into craft as tribute to painter grandfather Real Bordalo.

Built on seven hills and boasting 25 de Abril "golden" suspension bridge, smaller scale comparisons with Rome and San Francisco, although accurate, do this distinctive destination a disservice.

All aboard Salty Planet Sailing Yacht Charter

Such individuality comes courtesy Old Town on-trend Chiado's quaint cafés, antique bookshops, bohemian boutiques, historic theatres and heritage buildings to Pink Street, transformed from 2011 red light district to pulsing heart of local nightlife.

An increasingly loved location in its own right, mainland Europe's westernmost capital has built an enviable reputation on Expo '98 that, quarter of a century past, gentrified industrial wasteland.

Themed "The Oceans, a Heritage for the Future," the celebration commemorated 500 years of Portuguese discoveries, dating back to arguably country's most famous son Vasco de Gama, explorer extraordinaire who was first European to circumnavigate seas to discover India.

Learning lessons from previous World Fair hosts, community leaders ensured the showcase event's legacy continues today. And that's where newly opened Martinhal Lisbon Oriente comes in.

And you should come in too, no more welcoming accommodation known to man, woman - and crucially - child.

To say this superior establishment is family friendly is tantamount to suggest Portuguese galacticos Eusebio and Ronaldo could kick a ball!

Hotel owners' goal is to cater for children of all ages, from baby's first holiday to extensive outdoor playground via all-day kids' clubs, continuing late into the evening, offering couples welcome time and space for romance-rekindling date nights.

Founders father of four Roman Stern and wife Chitra know a thing or four about parenting. And it shows with their empathetic ethos, proof positive catering for little ones makes a big difference to families.

"If children are happy, parents are happy. And, if children and parents are happy, we're happy," confirms endearing Roman.

Fronted by modern green façade, carrying cutting-edge architect Eduardo Capinha Lopes' signature, second to none accommodation offers simply the best riverside living, thoroughly modern five-star luxury location boasting indoor and outdoor heated pools, gym, business centre, co-working space, terrace, café, bar and restaurant inspired by exotic Eastern flavours.

Same brand Bar 1855 Gin Garden restaurant reinforces such values, tots again offered lots of entertainment. TV game show host Bruce Forsyth himself could not fail to be impressed how well our hosts with the most play the generation game, extended clans offered opportunities to stay and play together.

Similarly stylish is Restaurant Cantinho do Avilez, seamlessly combining tradition and modernity, with large helping of rustic charm, serving up suich delicacies as peixihos da horta (tempura green beans) and morcela de arroz (blood sausage), followed by hazelnut ice cream, whipped cream and nut medley dessert to di(n)e for.

Perfectly positioned, awesome accommodation was within walking distance of 20,000-capacity Altice Arena's ex-LIBRIS that witnessed consecutive sell-out concerts showcasing considerable talents of Italian tenor Andrea Bottacelli, whose set included classic Con te partirò, sadly also soundtracking our "Time to Say Goodbye" to most noteworthy stay.