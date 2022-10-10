LNER is making rail family friendly with a UK first at King's Cross station

The lounge will be readily available for families

The Family Lounge has been specially designed to help make rail more family friendly and to give families a dedicated space to wait for trains, with plenty on offer to keep children entertained and parents relaxed.

Located on the main concourse next to the Travel Centre, the Family Lounge is easy to access and boasts a variety of seating options including beach huts with table-top games, a soft play area and an impressive bespoke designed Hornby train set which is certain to entertain children and parents alike.

Children will be inspired with a heritage wall featuring items that have been donated by the National Railway Museum in York as well as video content from LNER’s award winning ‘In the driver’s seat’ series, which gives viewers a glimpse of what it is like to be an Azuma train driver.

As part of the creation of the Family Lounge, the Travel Centre has also been refurbished, with a moss wall now separating the two areas, complimenting the green credentials of rail travel, and will provide a comfortable breastfeeding space.

The new facility is designed to welcome more families who choose to travel by train. Abu Siddeeq, Head of Customer Service at LNER, said: “As a father with young children, I know first-hand how much I appreciate it when businesses are truly family friendly.