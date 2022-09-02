Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Sunday, September 4, passengers will pay no more than £2 for any single bus journey in West Yorkshire. This will significantly cut the cost of travel for people making journeys over three miles, which operators charge at a higher price.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “We are making bus travel simpler and cheaper through the Mayor’s Fares.

“You can hop on a bus from Huddersfield to Halifax, or Bradford to Bingley, and know that you won’t have to pay more than £2 for your trip.

“As our communities face a crippling cost of living crisis, we’re determined to do what we can to help ease the burden.”

In addition, passengers will also be able to make unlimited journeys for £4.50 per day with a DaySaver ticket through the MCard App.

This represents a saving of almost 20 per cent on the current price and those travelling every day could save up to £500 over the course of a year.

Richard Armitage, chair of West Yorkshire Ticketing Company Limited which manages MCard, said: “I’m thrilled to be able to tell you there’s £1 off the MCard DaySaver bus ticket.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin.

“Given everything else that’s happening, the funding and political support for our local buses is very welcome indeed.

“It’s enabled bus operators in West Yorkshire to work alongside the Combined Authority and the Mayor to agree several price cuts to our multi-operator MCard bus tickets.

“We look forward to former, current and new customers travelling more on the bus.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire’s bus operators said: “These fares complement a range of value products already available from operators and we are pleased to have played our part in supporting the Mayor and the Combined Authority to introduce the new prices.

“This will help us to grow passenger numbers and so reduce traffic congestion in towns and cities across the region.”

The Mayor’s Fares are funded for three years as part of West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s bus service improvement plan, and are being delivered through an enhanced partnership with local bus operators.

Passengers can buy Single and DaySaver tickets on the bus with cash or contactless and through the MCard Mobile app on both apple and android smartphones.