Taking your dog on holiday does them good (photo: Adobe)

“Preparation is always the key to success when it comes to anything to do with dogs,” said dog behaviourist Rachael Claire.

“Make sure that you are fully equipped before travelling anywhere and have some solid training foundations to make the trip as smooth and enjoyable as possible.”

Rachael has teamed up with Francesca Houldsworth, from holiday park operator, Verdant Leisure, to share tips to make your holiday easier:

Dogs need a holiday too (photo: Adobe)

1 Find accommodation perfect for a pooch