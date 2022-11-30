Tips for taking your dog on holiday
Christmas wouldn’t be the same without our nearest and dearest – especially our dogs. And for those going away this festive season that means bringing the family pet along.
“Preparation is always the key to success when it comes to anything to do with dogs,” said dog behaviourist Rachael Claire.
“Make sure that you are fully equipped before travelling anywhere and have some solid training foundations to make the trip as smooth and enjoyable as possible.”
Rachael has teamed up with Francesca Houldsworth, from holiday park operator, Verdant Leisure, to share tips to make your holiday easier:
1 Find accommodation perfect for a pooch
“It’s as much a holiday for them as it is for you, so not only should the accommodation be welcoming, but it should cater to their needs,” said Francesca.