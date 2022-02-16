Travel column with Katie Butler: Covid travel updates for vaccinated and unvaccinated

Katie Butler writes: We continue to see high demand for overseas holidays as travel around the world is becoming easier, particularly for those who are deemed as fully-vaccinated.

Last week we saw Spain along with the Balearic and the Canary Islands make a U-turn on the decision not to allow children over 11 unless fully-vaccinated.

The Spanish government have now decided that they will allow unvaccinated teens to travel as long as they have a negative PCR test. Just in time for half-term!

You don’t have to be vaccinated to travel to Greece. Photo: Getty Images

France have also this week relaxed entry requirements for the fully-vaccinated, and if fully-vaccinated you will no longer be required to provide a negative test before arrival.

So, of course the big question now is – where can I travel if I am not fully-vaccinated?

There are a handful of destinations that you can travel to without the need to be fully-vaccinated.

A few of them are in Europe and others further afield.

You can travel to Greece if you are unvaccinated but you will need to provide a negative PCR test within 72 hours of arrival or a negative rapid antigen test within 24 hours of arrival, both from an authorised laboratory.

Portugal is another option and again proof of a negative test will be required.

Also, Croatia, Cyprus and Turkey.

If you are looking to travel a little further then Dubai, Egypt, The Maldives and Mexico may be an option.

This is as it stands at the moment and of course any of the above could change.

If you are thinking of booking a holiday, try to find out if the booking is flexible should there be any last minute changes to entry requirements.

Do I have to quarantine when returning back to England if I am not fully-vaccinated?

As of February 11, unvaccinated travellers only need to take a pre-departure test before they come back and a PCR test on or before day two of their return to England.

You will not be required to quarantine unless you test positive.

You will also need to complete a passenger locater form within 48 hours of returning home.

If you are fully-vaccinated and returning back to England then you simply need to complete a passenger locater form, as all tests for fully-vaccinated entering the UK are now scrapped.

It is a fantastic feeling that for the first time since the start of the pandemic, week in/week out I am able to report on positive news for the industry, and each week we seem to be hearing more and more easing of restrictions.

This week we managed to re-book holidays for a few disappointed families who had their holidays to the Canaries cancelled due to teenagers not able to have their second vaccine in time.

With news just in that they could now travel with a negative test, we managed to ring round and get the holidays re-instated.

Happy customers and happy travel agent!