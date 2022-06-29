Travel with Katie Butler: Top selling destinations - Turkey, Majorca and Tenerife

Katie Butler writes: I flew with Jet2 last month to Spain and all was fine. This time I will be flying with TUI and I am slightly apprehensive about the reported delays and problems at the airport.

Holiday bookings are holding firm despite media coverage of long waits at the airport and of course the cost of living increases.

There is still huge demand and our top selling destinations this week were Turkey, Majorca and Tenerife. Even though Spain have not yet dropped all Covid restrictions it seems many of you are still craving some Spanish sunshine and sangria.

Which holiday destinations are restriction free?

If you are looking to take an overseas holiday and you are not fully-vaccinated or don’t want the hassle of tests, forms and vaccine certificates, there are now plenty of countries you are able to travel to restriction free.

Looking for a summer short haul holiday – you can now travel to Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Italy and Madeira without the need to show any Covid related paperwork.

If further afield is more up your street then you can travel to Cuba, The Dominican Republic, Egypt, Jamaica, The Maldives, Mexico and South Africa to name a few, although entry forms will still be required for some of these longer haul destinations.

How can I prepare for security checks so I don’t hold the queue up?

Take off any coats, jackets and belts, remove electronic items from bags and covers before you get to the security person.

Also, remember you can only take liquids, including toothpastes, in 100ml containers which must be placed in one clear plastic bag.

Doing these simple things will speed things up for you and everyone else in the queue.

If you need to charge up your smartphone or laptop, use the charging ports that many UK airports now provide in the terminal building, or purchase a portable charger to take with you.

Should I book now for 2023, will prices increase?

Holidays for summer 2023 are already on sale and have been bookable since last October with some tour operators.

Prior to the pandemic summer holidays would normally be launched in the spring of the previous year but due to Covid and many people wanting to change dates to much later, holidays were launched much earlier.

If you book a package holiday and pay a deposit, then your prices should be guaranteed.Certainly Jet2holidays have confirmed that holiday prices once booked are guaranteed regardless of fuel costs rising etc.

I literally cannot wait to take to the skies next week!

Although I was lucky enough to take a holiday last year, there were still lots of restrictions in place and so much going on in the office that I almost felt guilty leaving the shop.