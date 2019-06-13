West Yorkshire pet owners wanted for Dogs Behaving Badly TV show

Do you have a mischievous mini Schnauzer, a troublesome Terrier or a bad Bassett?

Avalon UK is now casting for the next series of Dogs Behaving Badly and are looking for people within the West Yorkshire area, who are struggling with their dog or puppy’s behaviour, to take part.

Producers of the hit Channel 5 show are especially looking for people with puppies, although anyone with a dog with bad behaviour should still get in touch.

Master dog trainer Graeme Hall will try to make you and your four-legged companion best of friends again.

Email dogs@avalonuk.com or call 020 7598 7365.