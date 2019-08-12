You could be a secret millionaire as these Calderdale estates have not been claimed

Millions of pounds of unclaimed inheritance needs to be claimed from the government and it could be owed to you.

Records published by the Treasury have revealed that there are 65 unclaimed estates with links to Yorkshire and Leeds.

When someone dies with no will or no known family, their property will be passed on to the Crown as owner-less property. This is called 'Bona Vacantia'. This is then known as the person's 'estate' and can range in value from very little to potentially millions.

However, if nobody comes forward to claim this estate then the money could disappear into the government's accounts. But, you could be entitled to a share of the deceased person's property, or estate, if you're a relative.

When someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following people are entitled to claim the estate: Husband, wife or civil partner; children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and so on; mother or father; brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews); half brothers or sisters or their children; grandparents; uncles and aunts or their children; half uncles and aunts or their children.

If you notice a name on this list which you think could be a former relative then you could be in for a bit of money.

It's at this point you might have to prove you're related but it could prove worth your while. To register a claim for the estate, send a family tree to the Bona Vacantia Division of the Government Legal Department.

This must show how you are related to the person who has died, and include the dates of birth, marriage and death of all those on the tree.

If it appears you are entitled to claim the estate, then you may be asked to prove your relation through birth certificates etc.

Here is a list of the people who have died and their date of birth who have links to the Calderdale area. If you recognise their name then you could be entitled to claim their estate.



Patrick Kelly. Born in May 1927 in Huddersfield. Died in January 2008 in Halifax.

Sandra Mary Paget. Born in March 1939 in Huddersfield. Died in May 2004 in Frome.

Richard Smith Wilkinson. Born in November 1958 in Huddersfield. Died in December 2009 in Halifax.

Petter Walter Butterworth. Born in 1960 in Halifax. Died in January 2003 in Todmorden.

Isobel Eileen Keer. Born in December 1905 in Halifax. Died in July 1999 in Brighouse.

John Patrick McCarthy. Born in February 1921 in Ireland. Died in July 1993 in Halifax.