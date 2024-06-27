Pyramid Stage remains closed until Friday when Squeeze and then Olivia Dean will get things moving ahead of Dua Lipa’s landmark performance.

But on Thursday there was still plenty of lesser known – or niche - artistes to entertain the crowds. Suggestions that a less-than-stellar list of acts would lead to a drop in attendance seemed mis-placed as the festival seemed fuller than ever.

And there was even a rare weather occurrence: a welcome splash of rain. After temperatures touching 28C on Wednesday, a cool mini downpour was appreciated.

Fitness guru Joe Wicks was a popular visitor. He held a PE workout with hundreds of people. The man who holds a Guiness World Record online audience for a fitness video with 950,000 tuning in for a live stream.

Meanwhile, the man behind the festival, Sir Michael Eavis, was on good form.

He may be 88 but he remains at the heart of the event. He said he thought he would turn down his knighthood.

Speaking to the Glastonbury Free Press onsite newspaper as this year’s music event gets underway, he said: “I actually always thought I’d turn it down if I was offered it, because I already liked being me.”

Sir Michael, who was knighted in April, added: “It’s (the festival) all going from strength to strength.

“It’s so important that this festival stands for something.

“That’s the guts of the event, really. It’s why we’ve backed the CND (Campaign For Nuclear Disarmament) since 1981.”

Among the new venues this year at Glastonbury is Terminal 1, described as a “re-purposed airport celebrating migration”.

Sir Michael said it is “dealing with the issue of immigration”.

“They’re taking the approach that we can solve it,” he added.

“We can be friendly to these unfortunate people in the boats.

“It’s demonstrating, the whole festival is, really, that you can get on with your neighbour. And they’re putting all of that into a show. Isn’t that amazing?”

There was a drone show and fireworks over the Pyramid Stage on Wednesday to mark the opening of the festival.

Designed by Celestial, a company from the nearby Somerset village of Norton Saint Philip, the show was a new addition for 2024 festival, featuring 576 drones and inspired by themes of peace and togetherness, according to organisers.

The main stages at Worthy Farm will not open until Friday, with pop singer Dua Lipa headlining the Pyramid Stage that evening before rock band Coldplay and soul singer SZA play the stage on Saturday and Sunday.

Canadian country star Shania Twain will play the coveted Legends slot on Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds of acts will perform on Thursday, with various smaller stages across the site hosting acts including singer and DJ Shygirl and electronic musician Joy Orbison, who will both appear on dance stage Levels.

Fellow DJ MJ Cole will perform a set at Stonebridge Bar, while London-based artist Shy One will appear on the Glade stage.

The stage had been set to see Groove Armada on Thursday night, but due to the size of crowds expected, the British electronic music duo have been moved for other DJ slots.

Sir Michael is expected to give his traditional musical performance, covering a series of classics with his band.

Last year hundreds of fans chanted “Michael” as the veteran organise was wheeled on to The Park Stage in an office chair, as he recovered from an operation on his leg.