Amazon ‘Prime Day Live’: Tom Grennan, Mimi Webb and Shaybo to Perform at Livestreamed Event Presented by Amazon Music

Amazon.co.uk is bringing together Brit #1 album holder, Tom Grennan, top 10 singer-song writer, Mimi Webb and south-east London lyricist and rapper, Shaybo on stage for a livestreamed event for ‘Prime Day Live’. The free concert, presented by Amazon Music will be available to all Amazon customers to stream live from 7.30PM BST on Wednesday 16th June 2021 via Twitch at www.twitch.tv/amazonmusicuk and through the Amazon Music app. Customers who miss the livestream can watch on demand on Twitch for up to 30 days after the concert. Also this Prime Day, Amazon’s charity giving initiative – AmazonSmile – will offer Prime members the opportunity to double the usual donation rate (1% instead of 0.5%) to the charity of their choice whilst shopping through AmazonSmile. This year, as the country braces for the growing mental health crisis, ‘Prime Day Live’ will spotlight several mental health charities put under increasing strain in the wake of the pandemic, including YoungMinds, Together for Mental Wellbeing and Making Me. These are just three of the 40,000 registered charities on AmazonSmile, serving people in the UK in many different ways.

Each artist will perform a 30-minute set live on stage, with an intimate audience of invited guests from YoungMinds, Together for Mental Wellbeing and Making Me, thanking them for their work and celebrating the healing power of music. As well as raising awareness of the vital work of these mental health charities across the UK, Amazon will also be making a donation to the charities.

Fresh from the launch of his latest chart-topping single ‘By Your Side’ with Calvin Harris, Tom Grennan couldn’t be more excited to be taking to the stage once again, especially when the cause is so close to his heart: “We all know the incredible effect that music can have on our mental state and loads of us can recall a time where hearing that one song at exactly the right moment boosted our mood or gave us that spark of motivation. It feels like a long time coming but I’m so excited to finally be getting back out there and playing new music. I’m so glad that my first gig back is for such an important reason – highlighting the incredible work of mental health charity workers across the UK who dedicate their time to help others and have been instrumental in helping the nation through the pandemic.” Tom will be joined on stage by top 10 singer-song writer, Mimi Webb and the ‘Queen of South London’, rapper Shaybo.

Supporting the Vital Work of UK Mental Health Charities

Millions of people in the UK are facing mental health challenges post pandemic. Prime Day Live will commend the hard work and dedication of the UK’s charity workers and provide a platform for three of these vital charities, YoungMinds, Together for Mental Wellbeing and Making Me, to educate people on their vital work. Amazon is making donations to all three charities featured and is encouraging Prime members to shop through AmazonSmile this Prime Day to generate donations for one of the thousands of charities that need extra support this year. Patrick Clifton, Head of Music, Amazon Music UK, said: “Prime Day Live will help raise awareness and much needed funds for YoungMinds, Together for Mental Wellbeing and Making Me. Mental

health charities in the UK have faced an incredibly tough 18 months and we’re glad to be encouraging the fundraising effort. Music brings people together and is a powerful mood-lifter, so we hope those in the audience and watching live at home enjoy the show.”

Together for Mental Wellbeing - the UK’s oldest mental health charity supporting people who’ve experienced mental distress to live independent, fulfilling lives – is one of the AmazonSmile registered charities attending the event. Linda Bryant, Chief Executive, Together for Mental Wellbeing said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has been a hugely traumatic event. It has meant people have experienced mental distress while dealing with consequences like grief or loss of income and freedoms while placing more strain on people with pre-existing problems and further stretching already underfunded mental health services. Thank you for recognising the hard work of our staff and for the vital donations that support this community.”

AmazonSmile registered charity, YoungMinds is leading the movement to make sure every young person gets the mental health support they need, when they need it, no matter what. Michelle Kerrigan, Development Manager from YoungMinds commented: “We are faced with a growing mental health crisis in the UK. An estimated five children in every classroom has a mental health problem. But things can get better. We provide young people with tools to look after their mental health. We also empower adults to be the best support they can. We are incredibly grateful and excited to be a part of Prime Day Live which will help raise awareness of the services available. Together, we can create a world where no young person feels alone with their mental health”.

Making Me is a young charity with a big ambition to empower young people and children everywhere with the knowledge and resources to stay mentally fit and well, and is another of the AmazonSmile registered charities attending the event. Liz Fordham, Founder & Chief Executive of Making Me said: "In a normal year young people everywhere face challenges growing up, and the global pandemic has caused many more children and young people to struggle with their mental and emotional wellbeing. That’s why the vital work at Making Me is dedicated to giving children and young people the power of knowledge and resources that they need to stay mentally and emotionally well throughout life, from their first entry to school to the point they leave in Year 13. We are beyond excited to be part of Prime Day Live and incredibly grateful for the support."

Generate Donations Whilst You Shop This Prime Day

This Prime Day, Amazon Prime Members will not only be able to shop some of the year’s best deals, but they’ll also be able to generate donations as they spend (at no cost to them or their chosen charity), simply by shopping through AmazonSmile. The donations generated will go toward the charity of the customer’s choice. There are two ways to generate donations:

All Prime members shopping with AmazonSmile: AmazonSmile will double its donation rate throughout the entire 48 hour Prime Day event on all eligible purchases made by Prime Members shopping through AmazonSmile in their Amazon app or on the web at smile.amazon.co.uk. Prime members will generate a donation of 1% of the net purchase price to their chosen charity, each time they shop a deal with AmazonSmile.

Prime members activating AmazonSmile in their app: There’s even more to gain for UK charities this year: AmazonSmile will also donate 5% of the net purchase price – 10X the regular rate – on the first qualifying AmazonSmile purchase on Prime Day, for every Prime member who activates AmazonSmile in their Amazon App from 2nd June through the end of Prime Day 2021 on 22nd June.

Customers can now shop AmazonSmile on the latest version of the Amazon app. Just open the app, navigate to Settings in the main menu (☰), tap on “AmazonSmile,” select the charity of your choice, and then follow the on-screen instructions to turn on AmazonSmile. Once AmazonSmile has been activated, future eligible app

purchases will generate a donation (0.5%) for the charity you selected. When you shop with AmazonSmile, you’ll find the exact same low prices, vast selection and convenient shopping experience as amazon.co.uk, with the added bonus that AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the purchase price to your selected charity.

Visit smile.amazon.co.uk/onthego to learn more.

Amazon Music