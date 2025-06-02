Experts have warned that this switch puts thousands of older people at risk | Shutterstock

The UK’s analogue phone network is set to ‘switch-off’ come January 2027.

It is set to be replaced by a digital network that uses the internet to make calls.

Experts have warned that this switch puts thousands of older people at risk of higher prices and scams, as they could be unaware of how this may affect their alarms.

In response, the government has launched a national campaign to raise awareness about the upgrade of the telephone network to digital - and what it means for telecare services that help people remain safe and independent at home.

Taking Care, one of the UK’s leading personal alarm companies and providers of the service supporting Age UK’s charitable work, is urging the industry to go further.

It calls for clearer, more practical advice for individuals and families who could benefit from an alarm and do not currently have one.

This move would ensure people only purchase digital-ready alarms and are not exposed to misleading pricing or unexpected upgrade charges.

While welcoming the campaign to inform existing alarm users, Taking Care expresses concern that some providers are still selling analogue-only alarms, despite the fast-approaching switchover.

"We’re proud to have been part of this government initiative recognising the significant impact the digital switchover has on personal alarm users and welcome the government’s recognition of telecare as a critical, life-saving service," says Steve Gates, Managing Director at Taking Care.

"However, we are disappointed to see that some providers are still selling personal alarms that rely on analogue telephone landlines and may not work as expected longer-term.

Promoting cheaper analogue alarms is misleading and risks vulnerable adults not being fully protected. It also exposes customers to unexpected upgrade cost."

"We have provided fully digital alarms since 2022 and have plans in place to ensure our existing analogue alarm customers are supported or upgraded," adds Steve Gates.

To help reduce confusion, Taking Care has also launched a dedicated online resource, www.taking.care/checkmyalarm, where people can check what type of alarm they have and learn what to look for when purchasing a new, future-ready device.

"We have issued guidance to ensure customers seeking a new life-saving personal alarm do not inadvertently purchase an outdated analogue device," says Steve Gates.

"Individuals need clear, practical advice to ensure their next alarm is fully digital and ready for the future."

Taking Care advises new customers to look for providers that:

Sell only digital personal alarms

Are TSA-accredited (Telecare Services Association)

Provide clear, upfront pricing with no hidden costs

Include data, SIM, and software upgrades as standard